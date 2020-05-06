Rajkummar Rao Recently Shed Some 'extra Weight' But It's Not What You Think; Read Here

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities have been encouraging their fans to stay at home during this crisis and make the most of the quarantine period. During this time, social media has played an important role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans and keep them entertained. Recently, Made in China actor Rajkummar Rao revealed in his recent Instagram video that he shed some extra weight this summer.

On May 6, Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself and how he chose to shed some extra weight. The fans may be thinking that the actor Rajkummar Rao must have lost body weight. However, that is not what you think. Instead, Rajkummar Rao got rid of his beard to get his summer game on. Rajkummar Rao captioned the picture as "Shed the extra weight. Got my summer game on. What’s yours? #BreakTheBeard @break_the_beard .#Lockdown2020 #Lockdown3".

Here is a look at the picture that Rajkummar Rao shared

Several fans commented on this post. The fans appreciated Rajkummar Rao's new look using various emojis. Check out the comments below.

Some time ago, Rajkummar Rao also shared a picture of himself to thank Mumbai Police for their services. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor took to his Twitter account to share a picture where he is holding a paper that has #DilSeThankYou written on it. Here is a look at Rajkummar Rao's post below.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the film Made In China. The film Made In China is a comedy film directed by Mikhil Musale. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The film Made In China features Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas and Amyra Dastur in the pivotal roles.

Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in the film Chhalaang. The film Chhalaang features Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead role. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is scheduled to release on June 12, this year.

