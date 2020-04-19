Why Nushrat Bharucha's 'Akaash Vani' Is An Unmissable Movie

Nushrat Bharucha shot to stardom with Dream Girl, featuring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor will next be seen in Chhalaang and Hurdang. The movies are currently in the post-production stage. Of all the movies that the actor has starred in, Akaash Vani remains to be near and dear to the fans.

Akaash Vani, helmed by Luv Rajan, features Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan in prominent roles. This is their second movie together. Although the movie was only an average hit at the box office, the romantic-drama flick was highly praised by the critics. Here are some of the major reasons why the flick is worth watching:

Reasons why Akaash Vani is worth watching

On several occasions of the movie scenes, director Luv Ranjan had permitted the lead pair to share some silence moments. Fans find that to be extremely unique as the concept is slightly different from mainstream Bollywood movies. The meditative stretches between the protagonists are something fans enjoyed a lot. Although it was a bold move to show some non-verbal communication scenes, the director found the challenge to be worth taking.

Fans feel that the girl is facing some major issues in her marriage as she has been shown compromising many things. The critics praised the portrayal of the cruelty she faces, the ignorance of people and the sarcastic tone of the movie. The director has managed to portray Vani's (Nushrat Bharucha) suffocation in such a brilliant way, according to critics, through several disturbing scenes.

Apart from the unique storyline and the unconventional direction style, the songs from the movie also gained huge attention. Fans found the songs to be in sync with the storyline. Akaash Vani has some of the most melodious tracks ever, including Tera Nera Naam, Crazy Lover, Rumani and several others.

