Nushrat Bharucha's Dance Performances At Award Shows; Check Out

Nushrat Bharucha shot to stardom with luv Ranjan's cult classic, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She was last seen sharing screen space with Ayushmaan Khurrana in Dream Girl. The actor will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang. Over the years, she has carved a niche for herself in the film industry in a very short span of time. Apart from her acting skills, fashion sense and style, Nushrat Bharucha has, time and again, proved her dancing skills with several live performances at award functions. Take a look at some of Nushrat Bharucha's videos that showcase her epic dancing skills:

Nushrat Bharucha's dance performances at awards functions

The IIFA 2018 was one of the star-studded events filled with dance, music, and fashion performances. Bollywood celebrity Nushrat Bharucha lit the stage with her stellar performance. Nushrat Bharucha dances to several songs including Dil Chori, Chote Chote peg, Bom Diggy, and Kaun Nachdi. This was Nushrat Bharucha's very first live stage performance and she also expressed her emotions by sharing a post on her Instagram. Fans showered praises on the actor's dance performance and also her stunning costumes that were designed by Manish Malhotra.

Nushrat Bharucha was a part of Umang 2019, and the actor's performance at the show was highly lauded. Sanjay Shetty had his team choreograph her dance movies at the festival. The festival commemorated the Mumbai Police Officers. Nushrat Bharucha's dance performance floored the audience. Take a look at the post shared by Bharucha from the festival:

