Nushrat Bharucha's Photos With Her Friends From The Industry

Nushrat Bharucha is one of the more popular contemproary actors in the Hindi film industry and has delivered some impressive performances over the years. Bharucha was last seen in Dream Girl alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and the movie was a massive success at the box office. The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang.

The actor is quite active on social media and keeps her fans entertained and updated about her daily activities by sharing posts on her Instagram. Scrolling through her Instagram feed, the actor has, time and again, been spotted with her friends from the film industry. Here are a few photos of Nushrat Bharucha with her friends.

Nushrat Bharucha's photos with friends in the film industry

Nushrat Bharucha's close friends include Rajkummar Rao. The actor has been spotted spending time with him on several occassions and at various events. Take a look at their picture together.

Nushrat Bharucha has also been spotted spending some time with Kartik Aaryan. The two seem to always have fun when spending time together. Check out their picture together:

Nushrat Bharucha has also shared several memorable moments with her friend, Ayushmann Khurrana. The two have worked together in Dream Girl and share a very good rapport. This is evident from the various posts Nushrat shares. Bharucha shared a BTS video with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana that features her asking Khurrana some hilarious questions.

Nushrat Bharucha and Guru Randhawa have worked together in a music video, Ishq Tera. The actor has shared some beautiful pictures of her with Guru Randhawa. Have a look:

