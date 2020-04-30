Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'Darr @ The Mall' Interesting Trivia | Check Out Here

Nushrat Bharucha is one of those actors who have started acting at a very young age. She made her film debut in 2006. Nushrat rose to fame after her 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor has received several accolades that have kept her motivated to work in more and more films. She is also famously known for her fashion and received awards for her interesting fashion sense.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has showcased her acting skills in various genres in films. After a few movies, Nusharat found her suitable genre that is comedy. She has also tried her hands in horror films. The movie Darr @ the Mall in 2014 which was helmed by Pawan Kripalani starred Jimmy Sheirgill, Nushrat Bharucha, Arif Zakaria. There are several interesting trivia about the film Darr at the Mall.

Nushrat Bharucha's Darr @ the Mall Trivia

In one of the interviews, Nushrat revealed that long night schedules took a toll on her health.

Jimmy Sheirgill said in one of the interviews that there are very few horror filmmakers in Bollywood. He thinks that horror films need more respect in India.

Nushrat was always a fan of the horror genre. She used to watch the horror TV series in her childhood as the break from her studies. She revealed talking to one of the days leading.

Jimmy used to take funny pictures of the people during the shoot and use to post them on twitter. He was named as a prankster on sets.

Earlier when the film was offered to Jimmy, he refused it immediately. Later he was insisted to read the script once. He accepts the film because he loved the script.

Jimmy always wanted to focus on light-hearted roles and never wanted to work in horror films.

The movie was inspired from Ramsay Brothers Hotel 1981.

