Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'Darr @ The Mall' Interesting Trivia | Check Out Here

Nushrat Bharucha is one of those actors who have started acting at a very young age. She made her film debut in 2006. Nushrat rose to fame after her 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor has received several accolades that have kept her motivated to work in more and more films. She is also famously known for her fashion and received awards for her interesting fashion sense.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has showcased her acting skills in various genres in films. After a few movies, Nusharat found her suitable genre that is comedy. She has also tried her hands in horror films. The movie Darr @ the Mall in 2014 which was helmed by Pawan Kripalani starred Jimmy Sheirgill, Nushrat Bharucha, Arif Zakaria. There are several interesting trivia about the film Darr at the Mall.
Check out the trailer below:
