Nushrat Bharucha's Inspirational And Motivational Quotes For Fans; Check Out

Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Nushrat Bharucha has garnered immense appreciation for her performance in critically acclaimed movies like LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and many more. Nushrat Bharucha was last spotted working opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy and drama film, Dream Girl and currently, is gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao, Chhalaang. Apart from on-screen work, Nushrat Barucha is also an active Instagram user with 2.4 million followers. Here are some inspirational and motivational quotes by Nushrat Bharucha from her interviews and social media.

Nushrat Bharucha's quotes

There is so much to love than just the mushy and the teary side. I want to do away with the clichéd aspects of romance. If there's a grey side to love, I would like to explore that.

My life has changed drastically. I have now become an option for projects that earlier I probably wouldn't have been considered for.

In an older interview, Nushrat Bharucha stated ,"I would like to do a biopic on Madhubalaji. I think she had a very adventurous and tragic life. She achieved great heights, in the short span of her life. I love her mix of simplicity and adaa. I would thoroughly enjoy trying to bring that to the big screen."

I used to exist on audition tapes on somebody's laptop as the backup option.

I would rather do four films and be remembered for them than do 20 forgettable ones.

Grill-ed on the inside right now, but hoping to see the other side soon!

Let's see the brighter side of things.

Chaah Tum...

Har Zaroorat Tumse.

Ibadat Tum...

Har Mannat Tumse.

Paraye Tum...

Phir Bhi, Saare Haq Tumse.

-Nushrat

Gratitude for all that has happened and all the rewards earned & lessons learnt!

I do have my cheat days, but I prefer to follow this vegan diet because it keeps my body and mind both happy.

An actor is most vulnerable at the lowest point of his career.

Samajh Ke Na Samjh Paaye Tum... Hum Samjhe Bhi Toh Kya.. Na Tumse Khud Ko Jaan Paaye.. Na Tumko Batla Paaye. The Hum Wahin.. Hai Hum Wahin.. Honge Hum wahin.. Kaise Samajh Ke Na Samajh Paaye Tum... -Nushrat.

