Nushrat Bharucha's Love For Thigh-high Slit Dresses Is Quite Evident In These Pictures

After her superhit film with Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl, Nushrat Bharucha is now gearing up for her next, Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, Nushrat is also very active on social media and is lauded for her experimental looks. Her recent high-slit gown has stormed the internet. Nushrat Bharucha seems to love this thigh-high slit fashion trend a lot. From her social media handle, it is quite evident that the actor loves to sport a thigh-high ensemble that showcases her perfectly toned legs and amazing figure just perfectly.

Let's check out some of Nushrat Bharucha's stunning pictures in thigh-high slit outfits:

Emerald green dress:

The recent picture of Nushrat Bharucha that took the internet by storm was her stunning picture in an emerald green dress with thigh-high slit detail. The slit also had leather belt-like detail on it. Nushrat completed her look with simple poker straight hairdo and minimal makeup. She went for a golden bracelet and golden ear cuffs and clear strappy heels that complimented her look perfectly.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha And Urvashi Rautela Twin In Thigh-high Slit Gowns, See Pics

Blush Pink dress:

Nushrat Bharucha was seen sporting a satin noodle strap blush pink dress. The dress had a high-high slit detail and a pungling neckline. Nushrat Bharucha completed her look with nude strappy heels and no jewellery. She kept her makeup minimal with nude eye makeup look with nude lips.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha Sports Thigh-high Slit Dress, Praised For 'breaking Barriers' In Fashion

Back and White dress:

Nushrat Bharucha is well-known among her fans for her sartorial fashion choices. She never fails to impress her fans with her stunning fashion choices. This time she sported a white t-shirt dress with a black wrap up skirt above it with thigh-high slit detail. She opted for pigtail braided look with bold eye makeup and nude lips. She completed her look with black block heels. This was the unique way of styling a thigh-high slit dress.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha's Style Evolution: Stunning Looks Of The Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actor

Also Read | Malaika Arora And Nushrat Bharucha's Golden Game; Who Donned It Better?

Image Courtesy: Nushrat Bharucha Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.