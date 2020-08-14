Nushrratt Bharuccha Tries Out Reel Feature On Instagram, Shares A Hilarious Post

Bollywood actor Nushratt Bharuccha recently tried out the new ‘Reel’ feature on Instagram in the quirkiest and hilarious manner. In the post, she could be seen making a fun video by applying a charcoal face mask. The video has received a lot of love from the audience as she has also combined a song that was perfect with the clip.

Nushratt Bharuccha’s Instagram fun

The Reel feature was brought in by Instagram after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, including the Tik Tok. Bollywood actor Nushratt Bharuccha recently decided to try out the feature and also expressed the excitement that she has been feeling for it.

She posted a video where she could be seen having a charcoal face mask on her face. She could be seen grooving to the song Chehra Kya Dekhte Ho, which is from the film Salaami. She performed on the song by explaining the lyrics through hand gestures. Nushratt Bharuccha also attached a quirky caption to the video that read as, “Don’t judge a book by its cover ðŸ¤ªðŸ‘»ðŸ˜¬”. Have a look at the video from Nushratt Bharuccha’s Instagram here.

Fan reactions on Nushratt Bharuccha’s Instagram post

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor also posted this Reel on her Instagram story with the caption which reads as Sheet mask kinda day!. After the actor shared her first Reel, many celebrities and fans have responded to the post. Writer and wife of Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap responded by stating, “Hahaha” with a heart emoji and TV actor Vatsal Sheth with a laughing hard emoji. Take a look-

Nushratt Bharuccha’s fans had a very similar reaction. Many fans commented with heart and fire emojis. Also, fans seemed to love her Reel as the likes and comments for the post are increasing by the minute.

What’s next for Nushrratt Bharuccha?

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has a couple of films at different stages of production. The actor will be seen with Stree actor Rajkummar Rao in the movie Chhalaang. The movie directed by Hansal Mehta is reportedly a social comedy where both Nushratt and Rajkummar will essay the role of primary school teachers. The makers of the upcoming movie have already released the first look poster of the film, which has excited the audiences.

