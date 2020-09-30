Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Quirky Post As She Eagerly Waits For September To End

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who is busy designing her new independent house these days recently shared a quirky post on social media. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen dozing off to sleep. While captioning the post, she hilariously wrote that wake her up when September ends. Further, she also asked people to not take this seriously.

The 35-year-old actress in the picture can be seen sleeping peacefully while she waits for another month to pass by easily. Going by the post, it seems that the actress just wants to relax and rest while waiting for September to get over. Earlier, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared with her fans that she was getting 'jitters' over choosing a colour for the walls in her new house. The actor showcased a picture of her new home's wall with different paint swatches smeared on it on Instagram.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram story showcases how she's choosing a new colour for her home. The actor mentioned that she had 'done more than 20 swatches' and that she still couldn't decide which colour she wanted to use. The post also showcased the different colours that the actor had been choosing. All the colours were shades of nude and pink. She captioned the post and wrote, “Ok first house of my own, have done more than 20 swatches! Still cannot decide the wall colour!! What if I go wrong!!'. The actor also added the hashtag - 'Jitters' with her post.

What's next for Nushrratt Bharuccha?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the movie Dream Girl. She played the role of Mahi, the lead actor in the movie along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit. Raaj Shaandilyaa helmed the project while Ektaa and Shobha Kapoor minted it. Currently, Nushrratt Bharuccha has some movies in her kitty as well at various stages of production. She is slated to feature in Jai Mummy Di, Khilauna, Hurdang, and Rajkummar Rao starrer Chhalaaang. The latter was supposed to release on June 12, 2020, but got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie has been directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Luv Ranjan, Ajay Devgan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar. Besides Nushrratt and Rajkummar, it also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Shukla, and Vaibhav Choudhary.

(Image credit: Nushrratt Bharuccha/ Instagram)

