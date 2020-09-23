Nushrratt Bharuccha Gets 'jitters' As She Chooses New Colour For Her House

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently shared with her fans that she was getting 'jitters' over choosing a colour for the walls in her new house. The actor showcased a picture of her new home's wall with different paint swatches smeared on it on Instagram. Take a look at her post and more updates regarding the actor in the post below.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's wall colour dilemma

Pic Credit: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha's new story on Instagram showcases how she's choosing a new colour for her home. The actor mentioned that she had 'done more than 20 swatches' and that she still couldn't decide which colour she wanted to use. The post also showcased the different colours that the actor had been choosing. All the colours were shades of nude and pink.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's post read - 'Ok first house of my own, have done more than 20 swatches! Still cannot decide wall colour!! What if I go horribly wrong!!'. The actor also added the hashtag - 'Jitters' with her post.

Nushrratt Bharuccha also posted another picture on her story related to the IPL. She mentioned that Dhoni was playing very well and she was enjoying his shots in the match. The post read - 'Dhoni's fearless sixes Wish he had come earlier! What an exceptional game Rajasthan Royals' (sic). Take a look at her post:

Pic Credit: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest Instagram posts

Nushrratt Bharuccha is very active on her Instagram and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and followers updated. In her last post, fans could spot the actor next to Ayushmann Khurrana. The post's caption was an appreciative one for Ayushmann on the actor's birthday. The caption read - 'This day, that night...our ‘break the ice’ cast party. I met the real you...from ghazals to shayaris to retro to pop to bhangra to 90s Bollywood, we sang and danced to it all...and then silently stood & watched the sunrise through this beautiful fog &... I will always remember you this way. And of course your jokes!! They crack me up every time! Happy Birthday' (sic) Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot a beautiful picture of the actor. The post was captioned - 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Meri, Kawaron Ka Dil Machle Or No?' (sic). Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

