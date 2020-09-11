Nushrratt Bharuccha Hopes To See Raaj Shaandilyaa Healthy Soon As He Tests COVID 19 +ve

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha wished a quick recovery to Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilya, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently. She took to social media and shared a tweet through her official Twitter handle on September 10, 2020, Thursday. The actor also shared an old photo with the filmmaker alongside the message. Here is everything you need to know about Nushrratt Bharuccha’s wishes for director Raaj Shaandilyaa. Read on:

Nushrratt Bharuccha wishes a quick recovery to Dream Girl director

Nushrratt Bharuccha wished a speedy recovery to Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa through different social media platforms. Recently, the filmmaker tested positive for COVID-19 and confirmed the same during an interaction with a news portal. So, the actor wrote a message for Shaandilyaa on Twitter. Nushrratt Bharuccha also shared a similar post on stories through her official Instagram handle.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s photo features Raaj Shaandilyaa smiling for the capture. The actor is visible clicking the selfie. She has donned a pretty yellow top and accessorized her look with stylish neckpieces. Bharuccha tied her hair in a high ponytail and opted for nude makeup for a rounded off look. Behind her, the Dream Girl director has worn a casual blue outfit.

In the caption accompanying her photo with Raaj Shaandilyaa, Nushrratt Bharuccha dropped a message for his quick recovery. She tweeted, “Our conversations on COVID precautions and recovery assure me that you will bounce back from this soon enough @writerraj! I know you will fight it, see you on the healthier side". Check out Nushrratt Bharuccha’s social media post for Raaj Shaandilyaa:

Our conversations on COVID precautions & recovery assure me that you will bounce back from this soon enough @writerraj! I know you will fight it, see you on the healthier side! pic.twitter.com/lzVoIDqPK6 — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) September 10, 2020

Responses on Nushrratt Bharuccha's tweet for Dream Girl director

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Nushrratt Bharuccha received more than 18 retweets and over 950 likes on the micro-blogging platform. Fans and followers of the actor took to the comment section and wrote their wishes on Twitter. Moreover, many among them applauded how beautiful Nushrratt Bharuccha looked in the throwback picture. They also dropped emoticons such as heart-shaped smileys, roses, and hearts, to name a few. Check out some of the responses on Nushrratt Bharuccha’s twitter post:

Hamari duva apke sathe hai god bless you — IQBAL GAFUR MULANI (@iqbalmulani664) September 11, 2020

Beautiful 😍❤️ — bollywood my world (@bollywood11love) September 11, 2020

