IPL 2020 In UAE 'one Big Party That Everyone Needs In War-like Times': Ravi Shastri

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has lent his support to the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2020. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19, with the final of the tournament taking place on November 10. The competition will be held entirely in the United Arab Emirates amidst the coronavirus pandemic, with safety protocols and guidelines already being formulated for the tournament.

IPL 2020 ‘much-needed chaos’: Ravi Shastri

Speaking during a webinar conducted by the Observer Research Foundation, Ravi Shastri talked about the advantages of announcing the IPL dates and holding the competition in September. The former cricketer said that considering the coronavirus pandemic, once the IPL 2020 starts, it will bring back the chaos, which is much needed.

Ravi Shastri is also confident that the UAE will be up to the task of holding the IPL 2020 successfully. The coach said that is a great gesture by the Indian government to take cricket to the UAE. Recounting his experience form 2014, Ravi Shastri talked about how his Excellency in the UAE did not leave one stone unturned when the IPL had gone to the Gulf country as he ensured that it was a top-class tournament with the public responding beautifully.

With art & sport cultures interact, ties solidify and people come closer. I was delighted to speak to my Indian friends about the role of culture cricket and films in cementing our bilateral cooperation. 🇦🇪 🇮🇳 @navdeepsuri @shekharkapur @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/kT8MfV6935 — نورة بنت محمد الكعبي (@NouraAlKaabi) August 18, 2020

Ravi Shastri also hoped that in the depressing times, the IPL 2020 will be a welcome distraction for the fans. Talking about the pandemic, he said that the world hasn’t seen anything like this since the Second World War. The iconic cricketer then talked about how getting back some sporting action that will allow people to tune into their television screens day in and day out will be much needed as it will help in lifting the spirits of the people.

Calling the IPL 2020 ‘one helluva party’, Ravi Shastri concluded that because of the fact that the UAE put such a good show last time out, he is excited to see the tournament return there. The head coach also predicted that the IPL 2020 is going to be a runaway success despite the coronavirus pandemic.

IPL sponsors: IPL Dream11 deal almost finalised

On Tuesday, the BCCI unofficially confirmed the IPL Dream11 deal that made the fantasy sports platform as the title sponsor of the IPL 2020. The IPL Dream11 deal was completed after the BCCI accepted Dream11’s bid of ₹222 crore. Even though the IPL IPL sponsors official announcement is awaited, the controversy that had arisen after Chinese company VIVO had earlier backed out of the competition, is expected to die out soon.

Image Courtesy: instagram/ravishastriofficial