Nushrratt Bharuccha Has Question For Single Boys Out There; Check Out

Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her Instagram to share a fresh picture today morning, on September 11, 2020. The actor has a question for all the single boys out there. Read on to know more about the story:

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Batman Post Inquiring 'who Ate The Bat First' Amuses Fans; See Post

Nushrratt’s Bharuccha's Instagram post

The question the actor has for the boys is, ''Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Meri, Kawaron Ka Dil Machle Or No?'' Nushrratt Bharuccha seems to be enjoying the breezy morning as she stood in her balcony. Fans of the Pyaar ka Punchnama actor went all hearts in the comments. A fan went on to say – “Yes mere to hosh v udh jaate h aapko dekh kr k”. Have a look here:

Also Read : Nushrratt Bharuccha Tries Out Reel Feature On Instagram, Shares A Hilarious Post

Fan reactions to Nushrratt’s question

More about Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha made her debut in acting with the 2006 film Jai Santoshi Maa and then appeared in Kal Kisne Dekha in 2009 both of which failed to perform well at the box-office. She then appeared in Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010 and Pyaar ka Punchnama opposite Kartik Aaryan in 2011. Nushrratt Bharuccha was also a part of Luv Ranjan’s Akaash Vani alongside Sunny Nijar and Aaryan which was also a flop.

In 2015, Bharucha starred in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which was her first commercial success and has been her second most successful movie so far. The movie earned $12 million worldwide. Her most successful film happened in 2018 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Nijjar again with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety went on to become a box-office super hit as it earned over $15 million dollars worldwide. Nushrratt Bharuccha was also a part of the Ayushmann Khurana starrer Dream Girl which also did well with the audience and critics. Bharuccha is to be seen in upcoming movies Chalaang alongside Rajkumar Rao and will also star in Nikhil Tiwari’s Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha Gets All Wet As She Enjoys Monsoon Showers, See Photos

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha Hopes To See Raaj Shaandilyaa Healthy Soon As He Tests COVID 19 +ve

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.