Nushrratt Bharuccha-Kartik Aaryan Or Sonakshi Sinha-Akshay Kumar: Better On-screen Duo?

There are several popular on-screen pairs in Bollywood whose works together have garnered widespread acclaim. Nushrratt Bharuccha-Kartik Aaryan and Sonakshi Sinha-Akshay Kumar are two such on-screen duos whose works are widely noted. Take a look at their memorable onscreen collaborations. Read on:

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kartik Aaryan's works

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kartik Aaryan - the two collaborated for the first time in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which released in the year 2011. The movie earned several awards and accolades including Mirchi Music Awards for the song Baanwre. Their first collaboration managed to earn a total net gross of ₹ 12,58,25,000 at the box office. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kartik Aaryan worked together for the second time in Akaash Vani and the film managed to earn a total net gross of ₹ 2,24,85,000.

The sequel to the popular Pyaar Ka Punchnama released in 2011. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kartik Aaryan earned a total net gross of ₹ 60,38,25,000. Directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Abhishek Pathak, the film also features Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj Sharma, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh in key roles. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety marked the fourth and last collaboration between Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kartik Aaryan to date. The comedy film went on to become a commercial success, with a total net gross of ₹ 1,00,80,50,000. The film bagged Kartik Aaryan several awards and accolades.

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar's movies

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar are one of the most popular and most-loved on-screen pairs. The two have worked in several films together, in lead roles, supporting roles or cameo appearances. They have worked in a total of seven movies together. In Akshay Kumar's Boss, Sonakshi Sinha made a special appearance. In yet another Akshay Kumar film, OMG- Oh My God!, Sonakshi Sinha made a special appearance in the song titled, Go Go Go Govinda.

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar and worked together in the lead roles in Rowdy Rathore. The film was a massive success and earned a total net gross of ₹1,31,21,50,000 and was declared a blockbuster at the box-office. The song Chinta Ta ta Chita Chita became widely popular. Joker, the 2012 film directed by Shirish Kunder features Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The film earned a total net gross of ₹ 20,22,75,000 at the box office.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! featuring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Imran Khan earned a nett gross of ₹ 58,49,00,000. Their Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, which was a hit, managed to earn a total net gross of ₹ 1,12,44,00,000. Misson Mangal is the last collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha to date. The film was declared a super hit at the box office and earned a total net gross of ₹ 1,92,67,00,000.

