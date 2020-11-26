Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Chhorii' Goes On Floors In Madhya Pradesh; See Pics

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha who returned to work after a long break due to the coronavirus lockdown has been giving glimpses of her shoot life with fans through her social media handle. The actor has now begun filming for her next and fans are already excited about it. After announcing about Nushrratt Bharuccha’s upcoming film titled Chhorii in May 2020, the makers along with the cast and crew have gone on floors to shoot for the film. The movie is being produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV. T-series, India's leading film studio and the largest music label, have also come on board for the much-awaited film.

Chhorii starring Nushrratt Bharuccha began filming in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh today, November 26, 2020. The filming is also said to be a beginning-to-end shooting schedule, and the unit will be filming in Madhya Pradesh through December. The cast and crew will also travel to Mumbai for a few days to complete the final film schedule.

The movie is being filmed in the interiors of Madhya Pradesh and is shot at live locations. These areas have thick sugarcane fields and rustic villages that contribute to the film's overall scare quotient. Moreover, to recreate traditional village dwellings, an elaborate set has also been built. The filming began after the traditional Indian mahurat puja, which was attended by the entire team.

In order to monitor and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 at the shooting site and inside the crew, the makers have also put in place an elaborate health and safety steps. This makes compulsory use of PPE suits, face masks, regular sanitization and temperature tests, as well as blood oxygen checks.

In addition, isolation and quarantine precautions have also been put in place on stand by. A professional agency was hired to oversee all of the above and a thorough briefing session was held one day before the start of the filming, in order to familiarize the crew with all of these steps.

About the film

Chhorii is a horror film, rooted in a powerful social message. The film consists of a strong cast, with actors Mita Vasisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal playing crucial roles. The film is directed by Vishal Furia, whose debut Marathi film 'Lapachappi' has received many national and international awards.

