Nushrratt Bharuccha Slays In An All Green Outfit; Check Out Pictures Here

Chhalaang actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is a fashion freak and often treats her fans with her dressing styles. The actress recently posted a new picture of herself in green. In the post, Nushrratt Bharuccha can be seen in an all green pantsuit by Deepika Nagpal. Nushrratt looked elegant and paired her look with golden loop earrings. She tied her hair in a high pony and matched her look with silver pencil heels.

As the actress was seen going green, she captioned her post, "eco-friendly". Her photo was clicked by the fashion photographer Aishwaryaa Nayak. Her post received numerous likes and comments from fans and followers in no time.

Have a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram post -

Nushrratt was last seen in Chhalaang, along with Raj Kumar Rao. The film was an OTT release. She is now gearing up for her next film Chhorii and had started the shotting of the same in Madhya Pradesh. The film is going to be a horror movie with a social message. The film also stars Mita Vasisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal.

A few days ago, Nushrratt shared a post on her Instagram from the sets of Chhorii. She was seen holding the film’s clapboard in her post. She also shared a sight of the pooja done on the sets before the starting of the shoot. In her caption, she wrote that she was beginning the shoot of her new movie Chhorii. She also said that she was excited, nervous and charged for this film. She tagged everybody who was a part of the project and thanked them for the opportunity.

Nushrratt Bharuccha started her acting career with the 2006 film Jai Santoshi Maa. She was later seen in films such as Kal Kissne Dekha and Pyaar Ka Punchnama that marked her first commercial success. She played the lead role in movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and Chhalaang. Other than Chhorii, Nushhratt will be soon seen in upcoming films such as Janhit Meri Jaan, Googly and Hurdang.

