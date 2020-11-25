Raaj Shaandilyaa Turns Producer With 'Janhit Mein Jaari,' Nushrratt Bharuccha To Play Lead

Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa finally dons the cap of a producer and announced his debut production Janhit Mein Jaari. The film directed by Omung Kumar will feature Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pavail Gulati as the main leads. Raaj took to Instagram and shared the poster of the quirky comedy film that seems to talk about womanhood.

Raaj Shaandilyaa turns producer

In the poster, a lady’s hand can be seen holding a loudspeaker. The poster shows that the film is slated to begin filming in March 2021 and will release in the same year. While captioning the post, the producer wrote, “Ek womaniya sab pe bhaari... ye soochna hai #JanhitMeinJaari!” Director Omung was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “Let's make a great film together.” Taking a very interesting concept, Raaj Shaandilyaa has also written the story of this film.

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha also shared the good news with fans on Instagram along with the poster. The post has been receiving numerous comments from her fans about her character in it. One of the users wrote, “Superb.” Another user wrote, “All the best maam,” while a third follower chimed in and wrote, “Beautiful poster.” Another die heart fan of the actress wrote, “Eagerly waiting for more updates maam.”

The upcoming film is going to mark the second project of Nushrratt and Raaj after the two collaborated for Dream Girl which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. The story of Dream Girl revolves around Karamveer who gets a job at a call center due to his ability to talk in a woman's voice. He garners a big fan following but soon gets in trouble with his overzealous clients.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently basking in the success of the recently released film Chhalaang which also featured Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role. The film showed Rajkummar essaying the role of a Physical Training teacher in the sports-drama film Chhalaang. The film is directed by Rajkummar's longtime collaborator Hansal Mehta and is written by Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora, and Zeishan Quadri.

