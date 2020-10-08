Nushrratt Bharuccha Visits Salon After Seven Months To Get A Fine Haircut; See Pictures

Several salons and parlours have been shut down in order to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Therefore, grooming comes as a challenge for everyone. However, the salons are now getting open, and Nushrratt Bharuccha has taken the time to pay a visit to the salon for the haircut.

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha Fulfils Her 'childhood Dream', Turns Into 'Xena'; See Post

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares her makeover pictures

Nushrratt Bharuccha had been staying indoors during the pandemic as the actor was following all the guidelines to help curb the COVID-19 disease. Now, after more than seven months, Nushrratt Bharuccha went outside and paid a visit to a salon on Wednesday, on October 7, 2020. The actor was donning a pink tank top, a pair of ripped denim pants, and a pink jacket. She clicked several pictures with members of the salon and posted it on her Instagram handle. Along with the post, she also gave a quirky caption, which reads as, "The joy of ~finally~ visiting a salon! Swipe to see what 7 months of lockdown did to my hair!" (sic). Check out the post below.

Fans reacting to Nushrratt Bharuccha's photos

As soon as the post was shared on the actor's Instagram page, many fans flooded it with comments. There were many fans who expressed how they loved Nushrratt Bharuccha's outfit. Several other fans sent the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor love and regards. Check out the fan reactions below:

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Quirky Post As She Eagerly Waits For September To End

What has Nushrratt Bharuccha been up to on social media?

Recently, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she can be seen dozing off to sleep. While captioning the post, the actor hilariously asked to wake her up when September ends. Going by her post, it seems like the actor wants to relax and rest. Take a look at her post below:

Besides this, Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is an avid fan of Xena, the warrior princess, recently posted a picture of a fan art where she was transformed into the iconic warrior, Xena. Her image was morphed to resemble the iconic warrior princess. In the photo shared, the actor is seen in the stance of shooting an arrow. Adding a nice caption to the post, Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, "Childhood dream of being Xena The Warrior Princess seems to have come alive! Thanks @meraki_only! #Repost". Take a look at her post here:

What's next for Nushrratt Bharuccha?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the movie Dream Girl. She played the role of Mahi, along with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released in the year 2019 and was a blockbuster hit. Raaj Shaandilyaa directed the project. Besides this, the actor has some movies in her kitty as well at various stages of production. Nushrratt Bharuccha is slated to feature in films like Jai Mummy Di, Khilauna, Hurdang, and Chhalaaang.

(Image Credits: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram)

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha Has Question For Single Boys Out There; Check Out

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha Hopes To See Raaj Shaandilyaa Healthy Soon As He Tests COVID 19 +ve

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.