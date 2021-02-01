Nushrratt Bharuccha Dances To The Tunes Of Her New Song With 'OG' 'Saiyaan Ji'; Watch

A couple of days after the release of her music video with Yo Yo Honey Singh on the latter's song ft. Neha Kakkar titled Saiyaan Ji, Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared an Instagram reel with the 'OG' Saiyaan Ji. Yesterday, the Chhalaang actor shared a video clip of herself on Instagram Reels with Yo Yo Honey Singh, wherein the duo is seen shaking a leg to their newly-released peppy track. In addition to Bharuchha and Singh, the IG Reel also featured the digital avatar of the Lungi Dance crooner.

Nushrratt Bharuccha & Yo Yo Honey Singh launch new 'Saiyaan Ji' filter

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Yo Yo Honey Singh, who are currently basking in the success of Saiyaan Ji's music video, recently collaborated with several content creators such as Awez Darbar, Adil Khan and Nagma Mirajkar to name a few, for promoting their newly-released dance number. Yesterday, the sensational Punjabi rapper also went live on Instagram with Nushrratt and others to flaunt their dance moves on the catchy tunes of Saiyaan Ji. Furthermore, Bharucha and Singh also launched an exclusive 'Saiyaan Ji' filter that features the latter's digital avatar and asked fans to make their dance versions on the song using the filter.

In the Instagram Reel shared by the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor, she is first seen dancing with the digital avatar of Yo Yo Honey Singh in a multi-colored striped pantsuit over a white tube top. Later, the Angreji Beat hitmaker also enters the frame and shakes a leg to his chartbuster song with his Saiyaan Ji co-star. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Bharucha wrote, "My SaiyaanJi reel with the OG @yoyohoneysingh #saiyaanji".

Check out Nushrratt Bharucha's Instagram Reel below:

Meanwhile, the music video of Saiyaan Ji has crossed over a whopping 46 million views on YouTube alone in less than a week from its release. The music video was dropped on T-Series' YT channel on January 27, 2021, and was quick to trend at NO. 1 on the video-sharing platform. For the unversed, within a day from its release, it had topped the World Charts with the highest number of views in 24 hours on January 27. As of today, i.e. February 1, Saiyaan Ji trends at No. 7 on YouTube.

