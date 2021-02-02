Nushrratt Bharuccha And Yo Yo Singh Rap Together To 'Care Ni Karda'

As Nushrratt Bharuccha has been enjoying the love and appreciation from her fans for her latest music videos with Yo Yo Honey Singh, she recently added an adorable video clip of her with Yo Yo Honey Singh on social media. All the fans showered tons of compliments when they saw them together in the video. Let’s have a look at what Nushrratt Bharuccha posted on her Instagram lately.

Nushrratt & Honey Singh rap to Care Ni Karda

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this cute video clip in which she can be seen wearing a beautiful attire with an elegant piece of embroidering, making her look even more classy. The bell-bottom sleeves of her attire made her dress much more attractive. On the other hand, Yo Yo Honey Singh can be seen stunning in a cool black attire with a pair of yellow coloured sunglasses. In the video, they begin with enacting the lyrics of Care Ni Karda Song and later join together for a rap. As they both rap together, Yo Yo Honey Singh can be seen performing to the rap while Nushrratt Bharuccha can be seen trying to buckle up to match his speed.

In the caption, she mentioned Honey Singh and added some of the lyrics of the song Care Ni Karda and then added a laughing emoji next to it. All the fans took to the comment section to express how much they loved their latest video and stated how superb their performance was. Many of the fans added several fire and heart symbols in the comments area to show how they loved them together. Some of the fans even dropped in numerous flying kisses to them to express their love and admiration for them. Let’s have a look at some of the fans reactions to Nushrratt Bharuccha and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest video on Instagram.



Nushrratt Bharuccha’s videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha has also appeared in a variety of music videos from which she gained a lot of popularity. She was seen in two of Honey Singh’s music videos namely Peeyu Datke and Saiyaan Ji. Other videos of her include Atif Aslam’s Baarishein and Guru Randhawa’s Ishq Tera.

