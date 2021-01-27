Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neha Kakkar & Yo Yo Honey's 'Saiyaan Ji' Out; Fans Shower Love

T-Series has released a new song called Saiyaan Ji in collaboration with singers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar. The song stars Honey Singh along with Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha. Fans have been waiting for the song's release for days now and have reacted with excitement and nothing but love for the singer and the Dream Girl actor.

T-series released a teaser to the song on January 24 and fans awaited the song with utmost interest. The Bhushan Kumar produced song was released on the official T-series Youtube channel today. Take a look below.

Saiyaan Ji Youtube reactions

Presented by T-series and Gulshan Kumar, this Bhushan Kumar produced song Saiyaan Ji has been penned by Honey Singh, Lil Golu & Hommie Dilliwala. The song seems to have been filmed at different locations and generally has an upbeat and dance vibe to it.

While Neha Kakkar and Honey Singh's collaborations are usually loved and much anticipated by fans, a couple of Nushrratt Bharuccha's songs have also had a collaboration with Honey Singh in the past for movies like Sonu ki Titu ki Sweety etc. Directed by Mihir Gulati, this song starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Honey Singh has received quite a lot of praise from fans so far. Check out the fan reactions for the Saiyaan Ji song below.

Twitter Reacts

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a post about the Saiyaan Ji song on their Twitter accounts announcing its release. Fans on Twitter are also reacting positively so far and are showing their love via tweets. The Saiyaan Ji song already has more than 450k views.

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and singers Yo Yo Honey Singh & Neha Kakkar are known for creating and producing upbeat and fast music which people can dance to. Yo Yo Honey Singh has particularly received much praise from his fans on Youtube who claim that the 'asli' (real) Honey Singh is back. Check out fans' Twitter reactions to Yo Yo Honey Singh's post below.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's songs are usually famous for her impeccable dancing skills and fans will not be disappointed this time either. Check out Twitter reaction to Nushrratt Bharuccha's post below.

