Nushrratt Bharuccha Injured On First Day Of Work, Says 'gotta Power Through'

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who recently returned to work after a long break due to the coronavirus lockdown sustained an injury on her back on the first day of work. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram story while flaunting her injury on her back as she does some exercise to relieve off the intense and unbearable pain. Apart from sharing the picture, the actress keeps the confidence to walk through this easily.

Nushrratt Bharuccha sustains an injury

In the first picture, the Dream Girl actress can be seen doing some bending exercises to reduce the intensity of the pain. She captioned the story and wrote, “Back to work and injured on Day 1.” In the second story, Nushrratt shared a glimpse of her workout session with the injury and expressed her zeal and enthusiasm to get going despite the injury. She captioned the picture and wrote, “But gotta power through.” The actress wore a belt on her back to give support to her spine and back in order to function well on the sets. Going by the pictures it seems that the actress is gearing herself up and has started the prep for her upcoming projects in the pipeline.

According to the entertainment website Mokka, the actress is gaining weight for her upcoming horror film Chhori, the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi. According to the actress, she is gaining weight as a way to appear like a pregnant woman in the film. It seems that the actress was really excited to get back to the shooting set and get into her work mode as she earlier shared a quirky post on Instagram. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen dozing off to sleep. While captioning the post, she hilariously wrote that wake her up when September ends. Further, she also asked people to not take this seriously. The 35-year-old actress in the picture can be seen sleeping peacefully while she waits for another month to pass by easily. Going by the post, it seems that the actress just wants to relax and rest while waiting for September to get over so that she can start with the preparation of her upcoming films with utmost precautions.

(Image credit: Nushrratt Bharuccha/ Instagram)

