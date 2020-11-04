Varun Dhawan Shares His Not So Fun Experience; Nushrratt Bharuccha & Others Have A Laugh

On November 3, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle and shared a selfie, in which he was seen posing with an extracted tooth in his hand. In the photo, the actor is seen sporting a casual look as he wore a white t-shirt along with a similar colour beanie cap. Instagramming the photo, Dhawan wrote a brief caption, which read, "Just got my wisdom tooth extracted / It wasn’t the most fun experience in life let’s just say that", along with a laughing emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram post:

Varun poses with his extracted wisdom tooth

Within a couple of hours, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor's post managed to bag more than 600K double-taps; and is still counting. On the other hand, along with a few celebrities, many from his 32.8MN followers on the photo-sharing platform took to the comments box and shared their response. Actors such as Priya Banerjee, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Nushrratt Bharuccha, among many others were quick to respond.

Priya and Nushrratt left laughing and close-eye monkey emoticon. Meanwhile, Harsh wrote, "Varun DAN Dhawan". Varun's Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan also left a few emoticons.

Interestingly, the Main Tera Hero actor also shared a video; but, he deleted it later. As per Bollywood Hungama, the actor talked about his experience of getting the tooth extracted. In the deleted video, he was heard saying that his lip, tongue and gum are numb and it was a slightly painful experience. He also took out his wisdom tooth from a case and showed it to his followers.

A peek into Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Though the Student Of The Year actor is not an avid social media user, he keeps his fans updated with his whereabouts. In a recent video post, Dhawan tried to blow away Monday blues as he was seen flaunting his kickboxing skills. Donning gloves, the actor was seen practising hooks and jabs with his trainer on a beach. Scroll down to watch it.

Coming to the professional front, he will be soon seen in an upcoming film, Coolie No 1, which is a remake of a Govinda starrer. The upcoming film is directed by filmmaker David Dhawan under the production banner of Pooja Entertainment. The female lead of the upcoming rom-com will be essayed by Sara Ali Khan.

