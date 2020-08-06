Samir Sharma’s Death: Nushrratt Bharuccha And Esha Gupta Mourn The Loss

Samir Sharma's demise has saddened the industry fraternity as well as the fans. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday night. The 44-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide and was found hanging at his residence located at Ahinsa Marg in Malad West. While condolences for the late TV actor has been pouring in, actors Nushrratt Bharuccha and Esha Gupta have also taken to their social media to mourn the loss of the actor.

Nushrratt Bharuccha mourns for Samir Sharma's demise

Nushrratt took to her Instagram story to share a monochrome photoshoot picture of the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Key actor. She called his death devastating news. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor further stated that she hopes Samir now finds his peace. She also prayed for his soul. Take a look at the post shared by Nushrratt.

Esha Gupta on Samir Sharma's demise

Eesha also took to her social media to pay tribute to the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki actor. She shared a monochrome still of the actor from one of his TV shows. She wrote '#RIPSamirSharma' with a prayer and a heartbreak emoji. Take a look at the post shared by the Jannat 2 actor.

Meanwhile, talking about Samir's death, he was found hanging from the ceiling of his kitchen on August 5. According to the Malad Police Department, Samir rented the flat in February 2020, weeks before the coronavirus lockdown. The Left Right Left actor was spotted by his society's watchman who saw the body during his night round and alerted the society members. Looking at the condition of the body, police officials believe that he has been dead for a few days. No suicide note from the residence has been recovered as of yet.

Senior Inspector George Fernandez from Malad Police station also said that a case of accidental death has been registered. He added the body has been sent for autopsy. The actor had earlier suffered from a major health issue but recovered and resumed his acting post the recovery.

The actor was currently a part of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke wherein he played the character of Kuhu's father. He is also known for his other roles in hit shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Do, and more.

