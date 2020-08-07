Nushrratt Bharuccha Or Cardi B: Whose Tulle Dress Would You Prefer?

Celebrities often grab massive attention with their stunning fashionable looks. From slaying formal, sporty, off-duty, to fusion looks, Bollywood actors do not shy away from experimenting with various kinds of outfits and trying out new styles. They often make heads turn with their voguish attires and inspire the latest fashion trends in the industry.

Bollywood and Hollywood stars often make news with their stunning appearances in various stylish outfits, and they continue to impress fans and fashion enthusiasts with their distinct sartorial choices. For some time now, tulle gowns have been in the trend and celebrities have been shelling out style goals with their fresh looks. Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha and American rapper Cardi B gained immense popularity for white off-beat attires. Check out their photos in tulle dresses:

Nushrratt Bharuccha's white tulle gown

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha walked the ramp of celebrity designers Gauri and Nainika in Indore during March the previous year. She stole the show with her sassy white tulle gown. The actor donned a plain off-shoulder dress featuring ruffles. She opted for a minimal makeup look. The actor applied a pink lip shade and highlighted her eyes with black kohl. She also ditched accessories with this gorgeous attire. For a rounded off appearance, the actor tied her hair in a stylish and sleek ponytail. Check out her series of photos on Instagram featuring while tulle gown:

Cardi B's tulle dress by Ashi Studio

On the other hand, Grammy nominee rapper Cardi B looked no less in her white tulle gown. She attended the 60th Grammy Award function in this outfit in January two years ago. It is her second Ashi look, which the rapper paired with her white high-heels. The ruffled dress features an off-shoulder style.

Moreover, Cardi B accessorized her look by sporting studded ear-cuffs and similar hand-cuffs. She styled her mid-length hair into a tidy bun and kept flicks grace the face. The rapper went for a minimal makeup look and opted for nude lip colour. She also highlighted her eyes with smokey makeup. Check out her photo on the official page of Ashi Studio:



