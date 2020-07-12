Nushrratt Bharuccha Inspired 5 Outfits That Are Ideal For Your Post-quarantine Look

With phenomenal performances in films like DreamGirl, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama film series, Nushrratt Bharuccha has proved herself to be a bankable female actor. This Bollywood diva, apart from her movies choices is also widely adored for her exuberant fashion picks.

As the lockdown relaxations are progressing, one can finally step out of the house with all the necessary precautions. However, are you wondering what to wear for your post-quarantine look? If so, then do not worry, we have curated a list of some uber-cool casual looks inspired from Nushrratt Bharuccha's outfits, you can certainly opt for an ideal post-quarantine look.

Voguish Post-Quarantine Outfits Inspired By Nushrratt Bharuccha

The Classic Black And White Combination

If you are going for an event post lockdown, and wish to look your stylish best, then this chic look is perfect for you. Nushrratt Bharuccha looks drop-dead gorgeous in this black and white attire. The printed white palazzo pants with a cinched waist and a strappy black crop top are an ideal combination for your next outing. The DreamGirl actor accessorised her outfit with a black statement belt and chandelier earrings. She kept her makeup very minimalistic, which makes this look of her highly endearing.

A Checked Pink Dress Perfect For Monsoons

With monsoons at its peak, donning a knee-length dress is a good idea. So if you don't want to mess your jeans or pants, then opting for a short casual dress like that of Nushrratt Bharuccha's is a decent choice. In this Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram picture, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star looks really adorable with her no-makeup look. The body-hugging cotton sleeveless dress accentuates her overall look. Not to miss her rain boots.

Slashed Denims With White Tank Top

Source: @nushrrattbharuccha and @prasadnaaik

Your newest pair of jeans is something you must have been waiting to wear throughout the lockdown, its time to take it out of your closet. As now you can finally step out wearing that cool pair of blue distressed or slashed denim you wanted to. Paring it with a basic white-tank top similar to that of Nushrratt Bharuccha is wearing in this picture is also a good pick.

The Stylish Blush and White coloured ensemble

Staying comfortable in anything you wear is the need of the hour, as you will also be wearing a face mask. So going for a pair of comfortable pants with a sleeveless top for your post-quarantine look is a superb outfit option. In this Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram picture, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor looks majestic in this beautiful ensemble. You can mix match any top and cotton pants to re-create a similar look.

The Perfect LWD

The next, Nushrratt Bharuccha inspired outfit is something you will mostly have in your wardrobe is this little white dress. One can never go wrong with white, it soothes the eyes, and makes you feel calm and composed. A dress like this is something one can pull off with any footwear, accessory, or updo. The pretty actor opted for matching heels and a layered neckpiece to finish her look. You too can go for similar styling or experiment with a different set of accessories depending on your taste.

