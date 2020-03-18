The Debate
Nysa Devgn’s Ethnic Wardrobe Is Proof That She Loves Lehengas; Pictures Inside

Bollywood News

Nysa Devgn is the star kid of Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Here are some of her best ethnic looks to take inspiration from for your next event

nysa devgn

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn has always been in the headlines. She is also known to be quite a fashionista and always makes heads turn whenever she steps out. With her recent fashion adventures, it will not be a surprise if filmmakers lineup to launch the actor into the show business.

ALSO READ | Kajol Shares Daughter Nysa's Pics From A Traditional Photoshoot; Netizens Love It

Nysa Devgn’s ethnic wardrobe

1. Nysa Devgn recently donned this light blue lehenga for an event. She looked dazzling in the outfit with the plunging neckline and embellished skirt. She styled it with a pair of drop earrings and middle-parted hair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nysa devgan ♡ FC (@nysadevganx) on

ALSO READ | Kajol Talks About Daughter Nysa Devgn Getting Trolled, Calls It 'hurtful And Horrible'

2. Bollywood actor Kajol recently shared these pictures of Nysa Devgn dressed in this embellished golden lehenga. The sequinned blouse, however, took away all the limelight. She styled it with a pair of statement earrings and nude makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

3. Nysa Devgn donned this light pink coloured lehenga when she stepped out for a Diwali bash last year. She looked dazzling in the ethnic look. She styled it with a bracelet and glossy nude lipstick.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nysa devgan ♡ FC (@nysadevganx) on

ALSO READ | Kajol's Daughter Nysa Was ''traumatised'' After She Watched 'We Are Family'

4. Nysa Devgn was all flowers for a recent family event when she dressed in this floral lehenga. The dupatta of her outfit had sequinned designs. While she paired it with an off-shoulder blouse and similar patterned floral skirt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nysa devgan ♡ FC (@nysadevganx) on

5. Nysa Devgn surely loves lehengas and all of her traditional looks are proof of the same. She recently sported this bright yellow and green lehenga for a wedding reception. She styled the outfit with a nice statement neckpiece.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nysa devgan 😉 (@princess_nysa_devgan) on

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn Speaks About Nysa Being Trolled For Going To Salon After Veeru Devgn's Death

 

 

