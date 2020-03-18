Nysa Devgn’s Ethnic Wardrobe Is Proof That She Loves Lehengas; Pictures Inside

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn has always been in the headlines. She is also known to be quite a fashionista and always makes heads turn whenever she steps out. With her recent fashion adventures, it will not be a surprise if filmmakers lineup to launch the actor into the show business.

Nysa Devgn’s ethnic wardrobe

1. Nysa Devgn recently donned this light blue lehenga for an event. She looked dazzling in the outfit with the plunging neckline and embellished skirt. She styled it with a pair of drop earrings and middle-parted hair.

2. Bollywood actor Kajol recently shared these pictures of Nysa Devgn dressed in this embellished golden lehenga. The sequinned blouse, however, took away all the limelight. She styled it with a pair of statement earrings and nude makeup.

3. Nysa Devgn donned this light pink coloured lehenga when she stepped out for a Diwali bash last year. She looked dazzling in the ethnic look. She styled it with a bracelet and glossy nude lipstick.

4. Nysa Devgn was all flowers for a recent family event when she dressed in this floral lehenga. The dupatta of her outfit had sequinned designs. While she paired it with an off-shoulder blouse and similar patterned floral skirt.

5. Nysa Devgn surely loves lehengas and all of her traditional looks are proof of the same. She recently sported this bright yellow and green lehenga for a wedding reception. She styled the outfit with a nice statement neckpiece.

