Nysa Devgn Lets Her Hair Down While Partying In London With Orry

Nysa Devgn, the daughter of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol, was seen partying with Orry (Orhan Awatramani), and her other friends at a club in London. Nysa . Orry, who is often present at parties with her other star kid friends, shared pictures from her latest night out.

Orhan shared the pictures on his Instagram Stories and gave a glimpse into Nysa’s time in the London club. In one slide, the social media influencer posted a number of pictures with her. In another, he shared pictures of himself, Nysa Devgn, and their entire friend circle. Check out these pictures below.

Nysa Devgn and Shanaya Kapoor’s bash

Shanaya Kapoor and Nysa Devgn partied together in Mumbai. The pictures from their late-night affair are currently circulating on social media, which feature Nysa and Shanaya posing with their friends and cricket star Shreyas Iyer, who plays in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders. The group of friends seemingly had a fun time together, dressed in party outfits.

In the pictures, Shanaya could be seen posing inside a car with social media influencer Orry and one of their friends. In another picture, Shanaya clicked a snap with cricketer Shreyas Iyer. While both Orry and Shreyas wore black suits, Shanaya wore a grey tank top and a black leather skirt. In one of the pictures, Nysa Devgn was also seen with her friends. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter was dressed in a cream-coloured top. Check out the pictures below.

More about Nysa Devgn

Nysa Devgn is the oldest child of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. She is the elder sibling to Yug Devgan, her brother, who is still in school. Nysa finished schooling at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Singapore and is currently pursuing higher education in Switzerland.

Nysa celebrated her 20th birthday last month. Her mother Kajol shared a picture of her which was clicked at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event in Mumbai. In the caption, she wrote, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever."