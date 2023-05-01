Nysa Devgn, Shanaya Kapoor Party With Cricketer Shreyas Iyer | Photos

Shanaya Kapoor and Nysa Devgn partied together in Mumbai. The pictures from their late-night affair are currently circulating on social media, which feature Nysa and Shanaya posing with their friends and cricket star Shreyas Iyer, who plays in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders. The group of friends seemingly had a fun time together, dresssed in party outfits.

In the pictures, Shanaya could be seen posing inside a car with social media influencer Orry and one of their friends. In another picture, Shanaya clicked a snap with cricketer Shreyas Iyer. While both Orry and Shreyas wore black suits, Shanaya wore a grey tank top and a black leather skirt. In one of the pictures, Nysa Devgn was also seen with her friends. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter was dressed in a cream-coloured top. Check out the pictures below.

Nysa Devgn’s 20th birthday celebration

Nysa Devgn recently turned 20. Nysa’s aunt Tanishaa Mukerji shared pictures from an intimate gathering. In one of the pictures, Nysa could be seen cutting a birthday cake alongside Ajay Devgn and other members of their family. The video was shared on social media after Nysa’s birthday. Kajol was not seen in the video, but her voice was heard in the background.

Nysa looked cheerful as she cut her birthday cake. While Ajay Devgn was by her side, Kajol could not be seen in the video. It seemed like she was off camera and sang the happy birthday song for her daughter. Nysa’s aunt and Kajol’s sister, Tanishaa Mukerji shared the video from the celebrations on her Instagram stories. The video was later re-shared by various fan accounts.