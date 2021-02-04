'Observing My Breathing': Harshvardhan Rane Practices Punches And Kicks In Latest Video

The latest addition to the list of Harshvardhan Rane's videos on Instagram sees the Taish actor practising his kickboxing skills on a punching bag. Harshvardhan Rane's fitness post, which sees the actor in an ensemble of a white T-Shirt, a red bandana and a combination of black shoes and pants from the waist down, also sees the artist posting a caption which would be described as enlightening or philosophical by many. Harshvardhan Rane's fitness post can be found below as well as in the list of Harshvardhan Rane's videos and photos on Instagram.

The Post:

On the work front, the actor quite recently wrapped up the shoot of the Kushan Nandy directorial, Kun Faya Kun. In order to reveal the same, the actor posted a picture on Instagram that featured him, director Nandy and his co-star, Sanjeeda Shaikh. The post that can be found below also sees the actor describe Kushan Nandy's quickie film as an "edge-of-the-seat thriller".

The Post:

Harshvardhan Rane's movies:

The actor, who was also seen in Sanam Teri Kasam, will now be seen essaying the character of the male lead in Kushan Nandy's Kun Faya Kun on a yet-to-be-revealed release date. The feature film is termed as a "quickie" by director Nandy himself. The director, prior to Kun Faya Kun, was presumably busy working on various aspects of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Jogira Sa Ra Ra, a film whose production had to come to a halt due to the worldwide restrictions that had been placed by the various governments when the coronavirus pandemic was in its infancy stages.

Additionally, Harshvardhan Rane was also seen in Taish. The presentation had released as a feature film and a six-part miniseries on Zee5. The film and miniseries, apart from Harshvardhan Rane, features the likes of Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat and Guest Iin London star Kriti Kharbanda, to name a few. The list of supporting actors included the likes of Sanjeeda Shaikh, Jim Sarbh, Zoa Morani, Neha Sharma, and Saurabh Sachdeva, amongst others.

