Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh Wrap Up Shooting Of Upcoming Thriller 'Kun Faaya Kun'

Actor Hrashvardhan and Sanjeeda Shaikh who reunited for director Kushan Nandy's upcoming film Kun Faya Kun, have finally wrapped up the shooting schedule. Harshvardhan took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets while posing with the director and Sanjeeda. While captioning the post, the actor informed that the film will witness a theatrical run soon.

Harshvardhan, Sanjeeda wrap up shoot

He captioned the post and wrote, “Wrapped it up in style! My next movie Kun Faya Kun, an edge-of-the-seat thriller, directed by @kushannandy is coming to cinemas soon. “On the other hand, Sanjeeda also shared a similar post on Instagram and wrote, “A breathtaking thriller, a fun-filled shoot, finally comes to a wrap! My next movie Kun Faya Kun. directed by @kushannandy is coming to cinemas soon. Stay tuned!”

Earlier, the makers also teased the viewers about the meaning of the title also hints at the film's genre is an intriguing and creative way. After their stellar performance in their latest release Taish, actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda are going to impress fans once again with their impeccable acting skills. Harshvardhan Rane had earlier shared a video on Instagram where the lead cast spoke about the film and revealed that the film would be an action thriller. While captioning the post, Harshvardhan wrote, “Announcement! Knock, knock who's there? Here's a sneak-peek of my next movie Kun Faya Kun, an edge-of-the-seat thriller, directed by @kushannandy. Shoot begins tomorrow.” (sic)

Talking about the idea of the film's announcement through a video, the director Kushan Nandy issued a statement and said, “Since the title of the film is like a mystery in itself pulling the audiences in, we thought it would be perfect to give them a sneak peek into what to expect from the film by telling them a bit, and holding up a bit. The announcement video also gives out the amazing onscreen camaraderie that Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda share, and we hope we have been able to pique the audience's interest with it."

