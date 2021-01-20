Harshvardhan Rane Flaunts His New BMW Bike Which He Dreamt Of Buying 20 Years Ago!

Harshvardhan Rane predominantly works in the Telugu film industry but has also been a part of several Hindi films. The actor loves exploring places and his social media account is proof of this. Harshvardhan Rane is a huge admirer of sports bikes and often poses with his bikes for pictures, as seen on his Instagram account. Recently, Harshvardhan Rane shared a picture of his dream bike on Instagram, proudly posing by it. Check out Harshvardhan Rane's Instagram post below:

Harshvardhan Rane's Instagram post

Harshvardhan Rane posed for a picture with his brand new BMW bike with the backdrop of mountains. In the caption, the actor wrote that he dreamt of buying the bike 20 years ago. He wrote that although his vision of buying an expensive bike was blurred, it had dreamt of something big in silver, with silver tyres. The BMW R Nine T Scrambler costs approximately â‚¹16 lakhs.

Also Read: Harshvardhan Rane Talks About His COVID-19 Recovery And His Next Projects; Read More

According to networth India, Harshvardhan Rane's net worth as of 2020 is approximately US$10 Million Dollars. The actor looked dapper as he posed by his bike in a blue checkered shirt and a black jacket. He wore a pair of jeans and completed his outfit with a pair of sunglasses. The actor plans to travel to various places on his bike.

Also Read: Did You Know Harshvardhan Rane And Kim Sharma Were Once Rumoured To Be In A Relationship?

Harshvardhan Rane's followers on Instagram were equally happy over the actor's achievement. Many of the actor's fans left comments under his picture, congratulating him. One Instagram user wrote, Harshvardhan Rane was her 'Inspiration', while another user left a comment 'good to see you happy'.

Also Read: Kim Sharma Shares Picture With Her 'OG' Preeti Jhangiani, Fan Says 'Mohabattein Nostalgia'

Harshvardhan Rane's web series

On the work front, Harshvardhan Rane was last seen in the film and web series Taish, which released on ZEE5. He will be seen in the Telugu film, Brundavanamadi Andaridi, and Hindi films Haseen Dillruba and Kun Faya Kun. Co-stars of the film Taish, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan recently wrapped up shooting for their film Kun Faya Kun.

Also Read: Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh Wrap Up Shooting Of Upcoming Thriller 'Kun Faaya Kun'

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.