Odisha-based Lawyer Posts Horrific Threat Against Kangana Ranaut; Claims 'was Hacked'

Kangana Ranaut is known for being forthright in dishing out her opinions over matters that often find her in the limelight. Recently, the actor reacted to reports of an FIR being filed against her in Mumbai and called out Shiv Sena led Maharashtra Government for the same. Taking to the comments on the actor's post, an Odisha based lawyer posted a heinous remark threatening her with rape.

The lawyer has now deleted his Facebook account but as per reports, he had issued an apology later in a note where he claimed that his account had been hacked. He wrote that the derogatory comments were not his views on women and expressed shock as he apologized to those whose sentiments he had hurt. Kangana Ranaut, who is currently at her hometown in Manali, has not reacted to the reports yet.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has been occupied with wedding festivities as evident in the video, that she shared on Tuesday, of her cousin brother Karan's pre-wedding ceremony. In an emotional message, Kangana also wrote that after her sister Rangoli's wedding, there was no wedding function in the house for almost a decade 'thanks to her'. She further said that she is glad that her brothers Karan and Aksht have broken that 'jinx' and there will now be 'two weddings in three weeks' in their house.

After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today ðŸ§¡ pic.twitter.com/9SCl95c2OG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 20, 2020

On the work front

Kangana had recently revealed that she was working to lose 20 kilos that she gained for Thalaivi, where she plays the role of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha. She completed a schedule in Hyderabad a few days ago. The actor had informed that she will be kick-starting the shoot of Tejas in December. Dhaakad, where she was seen wielding guns in a fiery poster released last year, was scheduled to release no Diwali this year. However, all releases have been postponed due to COVID-19.

