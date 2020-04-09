Shruti Haasan Talks About Her BFF Tamannaah, Says The Bond Wasn't Built Overnight

Shruti Haasan in an at-home interaction with an entertainment portal spoke about her friendship with fellow actor Tamannaah Bhatia. Shruti Haasan a singer as well as an actor and has acted in many South Indian as well as Bollywood films. She has managed to impress the audiences with her performance and her screen presence. Shruti Haasan spoke about how the two actors met and how time played an important factor in strengthening their bond.

Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah's friendship

It has been reported that both Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia are very different from one another. While Shruti Haasan is more bubbly and has more swag, Tamannaah Bhatia is quite calm and patient. Shruti Haasan herself told the entertainment portal that their friendship didn’t take shape overnight as they have different interests. However, time played an important role in their relationship and as their trust developed, they became great friends.

Shruti Haasan told the entertainment portal that she has learnt a lot from Tamannaah Bhatia and that she genuinely respects her. Speaking about Tamannaah Bhatia’s nature, Shruti Haasan said that she is kind, calm and very patient. She added that Tamannaah Bhatia is brutally honest about what she feels to herself.

Shruti Haasan also spoke about how the two actors met for the first time. She stated that they met at the backstage of an award function. But, they did not have overnight friendship due to their varied interests. Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia are considered to be BFFs in the film fraternity. Both the actors have left their mark on the South Indian film industry as well as Bollywood film industry.

Shruti Haasan also revealed that they have a few things in common as well. She stated that they both care a lot about the people they are close to. She also said that they care about their lives and believe in ignoring the negative. Shruti Haasan stated that both Tamannaah and herself live their lives on their own terms.

