How Tamannaah Bhatia Stays Fit During Quarantine With Yoga, Amla Juice And Healthy Meals

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood actors are taking time out to explore new hobbies like learning how to play musical instruments, cooking and so on. That being said, here's a look at how actor Tamannaah Bhatia is managing to stay fit during the quarantine.

What Tamannaah Bhatia takes to stay fit during coronavirus lockdown

Tamannaah Bhatia regularly posts her activities on Instagram. Recently, she made amla juice at home and posted on her Instagram handle. Amla is said to have healing properties and is filled with nutrients.

Image courtesy: @tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah Bhatia always follows a healthy way of life and she is continuing this throughout the lockdown as well. Tamannaah has been posting her workout videos on Instagram during the quarantine time. Another age-old Indian practice that Tamannaah Bhatia follows is Yoga. She has been regular with Yoga, which could be the actual secret of her glowing and radiant skin.

Image courtesy: @tamannaahspeaks

One can surely take inspiration from Tamannaah Bhatia in how to maintain and develop our health and fitness levels while one is at home and is not able to hit the gym or play a sport in the outdoors. Quarantine is a golden time when we can actually monitor our diet and fitness routine. So that after the lockdown period, we come out as a healthy person who is in control of his overall health.

Image courtesy: @tamannaahspeaks

