Simi Garewal Depressed After Hearing Kangana; Says Sushant's Death Must Change Bollywood

Over a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, and a day after actor Kangana Ranaut made explosive revelations about nepotism in the Bollywood film industry while speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know, veteran Simi Garewal has also spoken on the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Garewal commended Kangana Ranaut for her bravery and said that she can only wonder what Sushant and other outsiders have to go through in Bollywood. Stating that she is 'distraught' and 'depressed' after hearing Kangana, Garewal said that the situation must change. Comparing the scenario with the George Floyd incident which sparked the #BlackLivesProtest movement in America and then elsewhere, she opined that Sushant's demise and Kangana's revelations must be 'an awakening' and 'a harbinger for change' in Bollywood.

READ | Kangana speaks to Arnab, claims Sushant was 'Systematically sidelined' by two producers

I don't know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed..

I'm distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many 'outsiders' go through in Bollywood.. it must change! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 18, 2020

When George Floyd was killed in America it set forth an awakening. In the same way #SushantSingRajput 's death maybe the harbinger of an awakening in Bollywood.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 19, 2020

Garewal was reacting to Kangana's concession in the interview, wherein she said that it is her democratic right to deny any role, film and to say no to any director and she should not be isolated for her choice.

READ | Full interview: Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, talks about Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging in his Mumbai's Bandra residence, on June 14. His postmortem report said that he died due to asphyxia, and ruled out any foul play. However, political leaders, celebrities, and his fans have demanded a CBI inquiry.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is conducting a probe in the death of the actor and has recorded the statements of several Bollywood celebrities including the late actor's rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actors like Mahesh Shetty and talent manager Reshma Shetty. However, Kangana Ranaut is of the view that it should have been others who were summoned as well.

On the work front, Sushant's last movie Dil Bechara will be released on an OTT platform on July 24. It is an Indian adaptation of Hollywood movie 'The Fault In Our Stars' which is based on a book of the same name. A Mukesh Chhabra movie, whose trailer and title track released earlier this month.

READ | Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, argues 'Taapsee & Swara's existence is proof of nepotism'

Kangana Ranaut With Arnab Goswami On Nation Wants To Know - FULL Interview here:

READ | Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab; talks about Mahesh Bhatt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.