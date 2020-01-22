The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Saif Ali Khan's New Song 'Ole Ole 2.0' From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Out, Fans Go Gaga

Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan's dance moves from Jawaani Jaaneman's new song Ole Ole 2.0 is winning hearts. Here is how fans are reacting to the recently released track

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
saif ali khan

The new song of Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman was recently released by the makers of the upcoming film. The song, titled Ole Ole 2.0, is the recreated version of Saif Ali Khan's popular song from the 90s. The new track composed by Tanishk Bagchi seems to have impressed fans of Saif Ali Khan, who are going gaga over the popular actor's dance moves. Here is how fans are reacting to Ole Ole 2.0 from Jawaani Jaaneman

Fans reaction to Saif Ali Khan's Ole Ole 2.0 

Ole Ole 2.0 fan reaction

Also Read |  Sara Ali Khan Was The First Choice For 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Reveals Dad Saif Ali Khan

Ole Ole 2.0
Ole Ole 2.0

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Reveals Sara Ali Khan's Reaction To 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan And Alaya F Look Clueless And Funny In 'Jawaani Jaaneman' New Poster

The revamped version of Ole Ole 2.0 is sung by Yash Narvekar and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. In an old interview to a leading daily, music composer Tanishk Bagchi talked about recreating Ole Ole from Dillagi for Jawaani Jaaneman. He started by saying that Ole Ole 2.0 will be a modern take on the 90s hit, retaining all fun and interesting elements of the original. The revamped version released today, that is January 22, 2020, has already clocked in half a million views. 

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Is All Set To Make Fans Nostalgic With 'Ole Ole 2.0' Releasing Tomorrow

The upcoming movie, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who will be seen playing the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter in the film. The Nitin Kakkar directorial is presented under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. It will hit the big screens on January 31, 2020.

Promo Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
CJI: ASSAM-TRIPURA PLEAS SEPARATE
MANGALURU BOMB PLANTER ARRESTED
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA