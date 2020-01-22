Saif Ali Khan's New Song 'Ole Ole 2.0' From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Out, Fans Go Gaga

The new song of Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman was recently released by the makers of the upcoming film. The song, titled Ole Ole 2.0, is the recreated version of Saif Ali Khan's popular song from the 90s. The new track composed by Tanishk Bagchi seems to have impressed fans of Saif Ali Khan, who are going gaga over the popular actor's dance moves. Here is how fans are reacting to Ole Ole 2.0 from Jawaani Jaaneman.

Fans reaction to Saif Ali Khan's Ole Ole 2.0

Even though i dont like remake songs much but this one was really good by Amit Mishra. Older version was slightly better by Legendary Abhijeet Bhattacharya but new version isn't bad either. Party number of the year. ✌️#OleOlehttps://t.co/v7hZ7iBDRl — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) January 22, 2020

Nice recreation. Saif doing the same step from the original #OleOle in a black leather jacket was 👌. #JawaaniJaaneman https://t.co/TlAXbpHik8 — Mahir (@sultani_tiger) January 22, 2020

Will be great fun to watch Saif's reaction the next time someone requests him to dance to #OleOle 😅 Like he's so tired of it 😂 — Sana (@SanaAfsal) January 22, 2020

The revamped version of Ole Ole 2.0 is sung by Yash Narvekar and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. In an old interview to a leading daily, music composer Tanishk Bagchi talked about recreating Ole Ole from Dillagi for Jawaani Jaaneman. He started by saying that Ole Ole 2.0 will be a modern take on the 90s hit, retaining all fun and interesting elements of the original. The revamped version released today, that is January 22, 2020, has already clocked in half a million views.

The upcoming movie, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who will be seen playing the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter in the film. The Nitin Kakkar directorial is presented under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. It will hit the big screens on January 31, 2020.

