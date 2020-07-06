Omi Vaidya On COVID-19 Lockdown Effect: 'I Have Never Felt This Anxiety, I Lost 8 Kilos'

3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya, who is in the US currently, recently opened up about the effects of lockdown on his mental and physical health. During an interview with a leading news portal, Omi Vaidya revealed that he lost eight kilos during the first three weeks of lockdown in the US. He also explained how due to anxiety, it was 'hard' for him to accept this 'new normal'.

Omi Vaidya talks about lockdown effects

Interestingly, Omi Vaidya revealed that from not being able to eat to running around for essentials, he lost weight. He further said that the way the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented in India was better than the one in the US. The actor also added that the US government gave a couple of days to the citizens whereas in India it was like ‘it’s locked’ which he reportedly felt was a good decision.

Elaborating on the 'crazy' situation in the US during the lockdown, Omi said there were lines of people everywhere, which would spread the disease more. He went out to get the essentials, and his wife and two kids stayed in during lockdown. He shared that he and his wife made sure that they gave their children engaging stuff, and not just TV.

As the conversation moved ahead, the 38-year-old actor mentioned how the COVID-19 lockdown has changed the life of an actor as well. He added that as an actor he does not have any purpose, besides donating money. Apart from this, Vaidya also gave a sneak peek into his quarantine diaries and revealed that he is working with a couple of copywriters from India, and they wrote an engaging and hilarious Hindi speech on corona, which he posted on his Instagram wall.

Talking about his post, Omi Vaidya was seen reprising his popular character Chatur from Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots. Vaidya was seen sharing his piece of mind on coronavirus in the accent and manner of his titular character. The video won hearts on the internet as many of his fans praised it. Watch it below:

On the professional front, Omi Vaidya was last seen in Eros Now's original series Metro Park, which also featured Ranvir Shorey and Purbi Joshi, among many others. Recently, the makers released a 'quarantine edition' too. Apart from 3 Idiots and Metro Park, Omi Vaidya is known for his performance in films like Players, Jodi Breakers, and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, among many others.

