Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom' And Other Biographical Dramas Directed By Omung Kumar

Omung Kumar is a well known Indian art director and production designer, who has directed many successful movies. Omung Kumar started his career in the Hindi film industry as a production designer where he worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films. His work as an art director and as a production designer could be seen in movies like Black and Saawariya. Before his stint in the film industry, he was also known for hosting the famous show Ek Minute on Zee TV.

He made his directorial debut with Priyanka Chopra starrer Mary Kom. Coincidentally, out of the four movies that he has directed, three are biographical drama films, the exception being Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Bhoomi. Take a look at all the biographical movies directed by Omung Kumar.

Omung Kumar movies: Mary Kom

The movie Mary Kom is named after Indian boxer Mary Kom and talks about her life story. The sports biographical film saw Priyanka Chopra playing the lead role of Mary Kom with Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa in supporting roles. Priyanka Chopra made her playback singing debut with this film. She sang the song named Chaoro which is a lullaby. The film received many accolades and Priyanka Chopra received the best actor award for her role in this biographical film.

Sarbjit

Sarbjit is one of the acclaimed movies which was directed by Omung Kumar. The movie Sarbjit saw Randeep Hooda playing the titular role while Aishwarya Rai played the role of his sister, Dalbir Kaur. Actors Richa Chadha and Darshan Kumar were also seen in pivotal roles in the film. The story depicted the life of Sarabjit Singh who spent 22 years in prison for terrorism and spying.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi was a biographical film loosely based on the life of the 14th Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Vivek Oberoi played the role of Narendra Modi, Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, Boman Irani as Ratan Tata, Barkha Sengupta as Jashodaben, and Aanjjan Srivastav as Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The movie received negative reviews from the critics but Vivek Oberoi's performance was loved by many of his fans.

