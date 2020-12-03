On Dev Anand's Death Anniversary, Take A Look At Some Of His Evergreen Solo Songs

Dev Anand is regarded as one of the most legendary actors of the Hindi film industry, with his career spanning to up to five decades. During the tenure of his career, he has been awarded many prestigious awards for his contribution to the Indian cinema. Just a few months before her died in 2011, he acted in his last film called Chargesheet which was released in the same year. Dev Anand was also popular for appearing in some of the most evergreen songs of the Hindi films. On Dev Anand’s death anniversary, let us have a look at some of the best songs of his career.

Some of the evergreen Dev Anand’s solo songs

Pal Bhar Ke Liye Koi Hume Pyaar Karle - Johny Mera Naam (1970)

Pal Bhar Ke Liye is one of the most popular Dev Anand’s solo songs, which later become a rather funky and romantic number that would entertain generations to come. This song is from the movie Johny Mera Naam which was released in 1970. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Usha Khanna.

Hum Bekhudi Mein Tum Ko Pukare Chale Gaye - Kala Pani (1958)

This is another popular song of the actor which displayed his skills to soulfully sing a song. This song is from Kala Pani released in 1958. The song was sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara - Solva Saal (1958)

This is a rather light-hearted song which gained a lot of popularity and is listened by many even today. This song was heard in the movie Solva Saal which was released in 1958. Waheeda Rahman had starred opposite Dev Anand in this evergreen song.

Wahaan Kaun Hai Tera - Guide (1965)

This is one of the many deep songs that the actor had acted in. This song is from the movie Guide, which is one of the most popular one of Dev Anand's movies. The song was sung by S. D. Burman.

Aise Toh Na Dekho - Teen Devian (1965)

This is one of the most popular romantic songs od Dev Anand from his generation, with sweet music and lyrics. This song is from Teen Devian. The song was sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka - Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)

One of his many evergreen songs, this song elaborates of a bond between a brother and a sister. This song is played in almost every house during Raksha Bandhan. This song was sung by Kishore Kumar.

ALSO READ: Udit Narayan's Birthday: Did You Know The Singer Started His Career With Radio Nepal?

Ai Meri Topi Palat Ke Aa - Funtoosh (1956)

It is regarded as one of the most romantically comic and entertaining songs of Dev Anand. It is from the movie Funtoosh. This song was sung by Kishore Kumar as well.

Khoya Khoya Chaand – Kala Bazar (1960)

With a romantic theme, this song has very soulful music and lyrics with a lot of depth. This song is from the movie Kala Bazar. It is another classic sung by Mohammed Rafi.

ALSO READ: Dev Anand's 'Awwal Number' Had Hollywood Connection, Did You Know?

Aasman Ke Neeche – Jewel Thief (1967)

Another one of romantic classics of Dev Anand, this song is another evergreen one of Dev Anand. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. It is from the movie Jewel Thief.

Main Aaya Hoon- Amir Garib (1974)

In a rare sight, Dev Anand is seen on a stage on this entertaining and funky song. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar. It is from the movie Amir Garib.

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar Gives Touching Tribute To Dev Anand On Birth Anniversary; Shares Memories

ALSO READ: Know Udit Narayan's Net Worth As 'Pehla Nasha' Singer Rings In His 65th Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.