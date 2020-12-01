Know Udit Narayan's Net Worth As 'Pehla Nasha' Singer Rings In His 65th Birthday

Four National Film Awards winner, Udit Narayan, has sung a slew of songs in his illustrious career. He has also voiced songs in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Bengali and multiple languages. He began his journey after he sang with Mohammed Rafi in the movie titled Unees-Bees in 1980. Ever since then, Udit Narayan's songs have been well-received by fans. On his birthday, here's a look at Udit Narayan's net worth details.

Udit Narayan's net worth

As per a report by celebritynetworth.com, Udit Narayan's net worth is Rs 150 crore ($20 Million). Udit Narayan's income is apprehensive of his music career and his appearances at several events. He has collaborated with music directors like Laxmikant Pyarelal, Anand-Milind, Nadeem-Shravan, Anu Malik, Jatin Lalit, Himesh Reshammiya, AR Rahman, and Viju Shah and has appeared in many reality shows. In his first film, Kusume Rumal, he sang all the songs and also appeared as an actor, stated the report.

Udit Narayan's career

Udit Narayan sang an array of songs during the 90s. He lent his voice for Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's songs. He also collaborated with Alka Yagnik for several hits. Some of his songs like Pehla Nasha, Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyaar Sajna, Taaron Ka Chamakta, Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai, Kyon Ki Itna Pyar among others have become hugely successful.

Recently, the veteran singer took to Instagram and announced that he won 'The Award for Excellence for Evergreen Icon of Music In Indian Film Industry' by International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry. Fans and followers in huge numbers congratulated Narayan for the same.

As Udit Naryan turned 65 on December 1, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Many took to Twitter to share stills from his songs and penned sweet notes for the legendary singer. "#UditNarayan Happy Birthday Laughing Buddha... One of my all-time 90s superstar... Your romantic voice always impacts on the heart ... Thanks for your contribution...," read a tweet.

