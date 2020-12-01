Udit Narayan's Birthday: Did You Know The Singer Started His Career With Radio Nepal?

Udit Narayan is celebrating his birthday today on December 1. On this occasion, fans have taken to social media to pay tribute and wish the singer on his birthday. Udit Narayan is a veteran singer who has voiced several hit songs not only in Hindi but also in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Nepali, Bhojpuri, and Bengali. He has went on to receive several awards and accolades. Did you know that the singer had an extremely humble beginning and that he used to be a folk singer? Read ahead to know more about Udit Narayan's debut and his glorious career spanning more than 3 decades.

Udit Narayan's Birthday Special

Many media reports claim that Udit Narayan kickstarted his career in the year 1970 as a Maithili folk singer. He used to work for Radio Nepal and sing popular folk songs in Maithili and Nepali. The gig was very successful and many fans wanted to hear more from him. From then on, he started singing more modern Nepali songs.

After eight years of working in Nepal, the singer moved to Bombay as he had gained a musical scholarship for Nepalese from the Indian Embassy in Nepal. The scholarship entitled him to study classical music at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan. He learned music and began his career in 1980 with music director Rajesh Roshan.

Udit Narayan has sung for many famous celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn and he has also won several awards for his work. The singer has been nominated for and has won several Best Male Playback Singer awards over the years. Some Udit Narayan's songs that won awards are - "Aisa Des Hai Mera", "Ghanan Ghanan", "Chand Chhupa Badal Mein", and "Sunoji Dulhan", to name a few. Udit Narayan's net worth is cited to be 20 million USD by a report on the portal celebritynetworth.com.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

