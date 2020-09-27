Lata Mangeshkar gives touching tribute to Dev Anand on birth anniversary, shares memories

Lata Mangeshkar played a significant role in the success stories of many actors in the last few decades. Not just the actresses, who became popular by lip-syncing on the singer’s voice, the male actors would also gain with the legend turning on the magic in duets. Dev Anand featured in numerous such tracks involving Lata Mangeshkar, and the latter paid tribute to Gambler star on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to Dev Anand

Lata Mangeshkar, known to remember birthdays and death anniversaries of people close to her or worked with her, remembered Dev Jayanti’s ‘jayanti’ on his 97th birth anniversary. She wrote, “He was a very popular actor, producer and director. ‘

Mangeshkar added that he understood music well and that SD Burman was of his favourite composers. The Luka Chuppi artist paid respect to his memories, as she shared a video of Dev Anand's collaboration with SD Burman, the song Tere Duniya Me Jeene Se from the 1955 film House No 44. While the major portion of the track was rendered Hemant Kumar, the melodious voice at the start seemed to be of Lata Mangeshkar.

Namaskar. Aaj Dev Anand sahab ki jayanti hai. Dev sahab bahut lokpriy,mashhoor abhineta,nirmaata,nirdeshak the. Music ki unko bahut samajh thi. S D Burman sahab unke bahut priya sangeetkar the. Dev sahab ki yaad ko main vinamra abhivadan karti hun. https://t.co/pYSCsypHc5 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 26, 2020

Dev Anand is considered among the most successful actors of the film industry in a career spanning over six decades from the 40s, with hits like Tere Ghar Ke Samne, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Prem Pujari, Guide, Jewel Thief, Hum Dono, Kala Pani, Johny Mera Naam, among others. Apart from a National Award and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, he had also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan award.

Some of the other tracks crooned by Lata Mangeshkar that were picturised on Dev Anand included Rangeela Re, Sau Saal Oehle, Panna Ki Tamanna Hai, Dil Pukare Aare, among others.

Lata Mangeshkar celebrates her birthday on September 28, two days after that of Dev Anand.

