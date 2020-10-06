Dhruva Sarja's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz For All The 'Pogaru' Actor's Fans

Actor Dhruva Sarja predominantly works in Kannada movies. He made his acting debut with the 2012 film Addhuri, which brought him much appreciation and popularity. The actor then signed for his next film Bahaddur with his close friend Chethan Kumar in 2013, starring again opposite Radhika Pandit. The film was a commercial success giving major recognition to Sarja.

In 2015 he signed Bharjari, which was released in September 2017. The movie became a blockbuster giving hat-trick success to Dhruva Sarja. He will next be seen in Pogaru alongside Rashmika Mandanna. On Dhruva Sarja's birthday, here is a quiz based on his trivia and facts.

Dhruva Sarja's trivia quiz

1. Which among these marked the acting debut of Dhruva Sarja?

Addhuri

Bahaddur

Bharjari

Pogaru

2. Which movie featured Dhruva Sarja alongside Radhika Pandit?

Bharjari

Bahaddur

Pogaru

Prema Baraha

3. Which movie was written and directed by Dhruva Sarja?

Addhuri

Bahaddur

Pogaru

Prema Baraha

4. Which field do Dhruva Sarja, Shakti Prasad belong to?

Business

Culinary

Literature

Movies

5. Which movie features Dhruva Sarja alongside Rashmika Mandanna?

Addhuri

Pogaru

Bahadur

Bharjari

6. Which Kannada film actor took a jibe on Dhruva Sarja for abusing Rashmika Mandannna in song Karabuu song?

Puneeth Rajkumar

Shiva Rajkumar

Chetan Kumar

Sudeep

Also Read| Chiranjeevi Sarja's Funeral: Kannada Actor Laid To Rest At Brother Dhruva's Farmhouse

7. Dhruva Sarja faced a major loss this year. What was it?

Lost a big film role

His brother’s death

Wife testing positive to COVID-19

Controversy due to a movie

8. Which Dhruva Sarja’s movie completed 100 years of its theatrical run in one theatre?

Addhuri

Pogaru

Bahaddur

Bharjari

Also Read| 'Pogaru' Song 'Karabuu' In Controversy As Chetan Kumar Takes A Dig At Dhruva Sarja

9. Can you guess this Dhruva Sarja movie with the plot – “Ashok is on the search for love when he meets Anjali. He falls in love with Anjali but is heartbroken when Anjali turns him away. Anjali is supposed to be arranged in marriage to someone her father chooses for her”?

Addhuri

Bahaddur

Bharjari

Pogaru

10. Dhruva Sarja urged his fans to do one thing for his birthday. What did he ask for?

To not send him gifts

To pray for him and his family

To not come to his house to celebrate his birthday

To help each other and take care

Also Read| Chiranjeevi Sarja's Brother Dhruva To Dub For His Character In 'Rajamarthanda'?

Dhruva Sarja's trivia quiz - answers

Addhuri

Bahaddur

Prema Baraha

Movies

Chetan Kumar

His brother’s death

Bharjari

Bahaddur

To not come to his house to celebrate his birthday

Also Read| Dhruva Sarja & Prerana Test Negative For COVID-19; Thank Chiranjeevi Sarja For Blessings

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.