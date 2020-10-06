Dhruva Sarja's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz For All The 'Pogaru' Actor's Fans

Actor Dhruva Sarja predominantly works in Kannada movies. He made his acting debut with the 2012 film Addhuri, which brought him much appreciation and popularity. The actor then signed for his next film Bahaddur with his close friend Chethan Kumar in 2013, starring again opposite Radhika Pandit. The film was a commercial success giving major recognition to Sarja.
In 2015 he signed Bharjari, which was released in September 2017. The movie became a blockbuster giving hat-trick success to Dhruva Sarja. He will next be seen in Pogaru alongside Rashmika Mandanna. On Dhruva Sarja's birthday, here is a quiz based on his trivia and facts.
Dhruva Sarja's trivia quiz
1. Which among these marked the acting debut of Dhruva Sarja?
- Addhuri
- Bahaddur
- Bharjari
- Pogaru
2. Which movie featured Dhruva Sarja alongside Radhika Pandit?
- Bharjari
- Bahaddur
- Pogaru
- Prema Baraha
3. Which movie was written and directed by Dhruva Sarja?
- Addhuri
- Bahaddur
- Pogaru
- Prema Baraha
4. Which field do Dhruva Sarja, Shakti Prasad belong to?
- Business
- Culinary
- Literature
- Movies
5. Which movie features Dhruva Sarja alongside Rashmika Mandanna?
- Addhuri
- Pogaru
- Bahadur
- Bharjari
6. Which Kannada film actor took a jibe on Dhruva Sarja for abusing Rashmika Mandannna in song Karabuu song?
- Puneeth Rajkumar
- Shiva Rajkumar
- Chetan Kumar
- Sudeep
7. Dhruva Sarja faced a major loss this year. What was it?
- Lost a big film role
- His brother’s death
- Wife testing positive to COVID-19
- Controversy due to a movie
8. Which Dhruva Sarja’s movie completed 100 years of its theatrical run in one theatre?
- Addhuri
- Pogaru
- Bahaddur
- Bharjari
9. Can you guess this Dhruva Sarja movie with the plot – “Ashok is on the search for love when he meets Anjali. He falls in love with Anjali but is heartbroken when Anjali turns him away. Anjali is supposed to be arranged in marriage to someone her father chooses for her”?
- Addhuri
- Bahaddur
- Bharjari
- Pogaru
10. Dhruva Sarja urged his fans to do one thing for his birthday. What did he ask for?
- To not send him gifts
- To pray for him and his family
- To not come to his house to celebrate his birthday
- To help each other and take care
Dhruva Sarja's trivia quiz - answers
- Addhuri
- Bahaddur
- Prema Baraha
- Movies
- Chetan Kumar
- His brother’s death
- Bharjari
- Bahaddur
- To not come to his house to celebrate his birthday
