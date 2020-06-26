Chiranjeevi Sarja's Brother Dhruva To Dub For His Character In 'Rajamarthanda'?

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s untimely death came as a big shock for the industry. The actor died on June 7 due to a heart attack. While his family is still coping with the loss, according to latest reports, Chiranjeevi’s brother Dhruva Sarja has agreed to dub for one of his upcoming project Rajamarthanda.

Reportedly, Dhruv has met the director of the film, Ram Narayan, and producer Shivakumar, to discuss the possibilities of working with them to complete the film on time. The media report stated that Chiranjeevi Sarja was looking forward to dub the film as it has lengthy dialogues in old Kannada accent. This was one of the reasons why Dhruva Sarja wanted to take up the challenge.

Dhruva has reportedly promised the director of the film that he will do justice to the character. He has already started rehearsing the dialogues. The report suggests that the actor has decided to help the producers of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s other projects which are nearing completion as well. Another movie featuring Chiranjeevi, titled Ranam is also nearing post-production reportedly. However, the shoot of his other films - Kshatriya and April are put on hold. Reportedly, an official announcement regarding the two projects will be made in a month's time.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was last seen in the movie Shivarjuna before his death. The movie released on March 13, 2020. Helmed by Shiva Tejas, the movie features Chiranjeevi Sarja and Amrutha Iyengar along with Akshatha Srinivas in the lead.

Dhruva Sarja reportedly shared a close and tight bond with his elder brother, Chiranjeevi Sarja. At the time of the latter’s demise, Dhruva was reportedly inconsolable during the last rites. Chiranjeevi Sarja was laid to rest at his brother’s farmhouse. The late actor reportedly loved spending time at Dhruva Sarja’s farmhouse and would spend most of his time there.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was married to actor Meghana Raj. The couple got engaged in October 2017 and tied the knot in 2018. Meghana Raj is currently pregnant with Chiranjeevi's child. He was in a hospital in Bengaluru at the time of death and died due to a cardiac arrest. As per reports, he suffered from breathing issues earlier in the day, after which he had been taken to the Sagar Hospital in Jayanagar.

