Dhruva Sarja & Prerana Test Negative For COVID-19; Thank Chiranjeevi Sarja For Blessings

In the caption accompanying his Twitter post, Dhruva Sarja also thanked his uncle, who stood by the actor’s side in every situation. Further, he mentioned the names of his doctor and medical help after recovering from COVID-19. Sarja wrote, "My wife & I have tested negative today for COVID-19. Our gratitude to all ur prayers & mostly my brother's @chirusarja blessing. I wud like to thank my uncle @akarjunofficial, who has stood by me in each & every situation. Special thanks to Dr.Surjit Pal Singh & medical help Rajkumar”. Check out the South Indian star’s tweet:

My wife & I have tested negative today for COVID-19.Our gratitude to al ur prayers & mostly my brother's @chirusarja blessing.I wud like to thank my uncle @akarjunofficial who has stood by me in each & every situation.Special thanks to Dr.Surjit Pal Singh & medical help Rajkumar. — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 22, 2020

Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Shankar had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. The former broke the news on his official twitter handle. The duo got admitted after diagnosis. He wrote, “My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe. ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ."

After undergoing treatment for COVID-19, Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Shankar got negative results. So, the actor broke the news on Twitter on July 22, 2020, Wednesday. He also thanked his fans and followers for their wishes.

