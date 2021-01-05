On Diljit Dosanjh's Birthday Try Out This Fun Trivia Quiz About The G.O.A.T. Fame Singer

Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who has been earning worldwide recognition with his latest album G.O.A.T., turns 37-years-old on January 6, 2021. The Punjabi singer has a devoted fan following all over the world due to his down-to-Earth persona as well as his soulful melodies that he releases from time to time. As Diljit Dosanjh's birthday approaches, here is a fun Diljit Dosanjh's trivia quiz to test your knowledge about the G.O.A.T. fame singer.

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Claps Back At Kangana Ranaut, Says, 'You Live With Misconceptions'

Diljit Dosanjh's birthday special trivia quiz

1. Diljit Dosanjh became the first turbaned Sikh to have their wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum. Which year did this happen?

2018

2020

2019

2017

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Gives 'proof Of His Indian Citizenship', Urges People To 'not Spread Hate'

2. Which Diljit Dosanjh's song topped at No. 1 spot on Top Triller Global Chart in August-September 2020?

G.O.A.T.

Peed

Jatt and Juliet

Soch

3. Which brand has Diljit Dosanjh not been associated with as of yet?

Coca-Cola

Flipkart

Amazon

Star Sports Pro Kabbadi

4. The first Punjabi movie that Diljit acted in?

Jatt & Juliet

The Lion of Punjab

Jihne Mera Dil Luteya

Jodi

5. From which song did Diljit enter into the world of Bollywood playback singing?

Tung Tung Baje - Singh is Bling

Ikk Kudi - Udta Punjab

Pee Pa Pee Pa Ho Gaya - Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Dum Dum (Reprise) - Phillauri

6. In which of these Diljit Dosanjh movies, has Neeru Bajwa not featured in?

Jihne Mera Dil Luteya

Jatt & Juliet

Sardaarji

Punjab 1984

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Credited For 1 Crore Donation To Buy Warm Clothes For Protesting Farmers

7. Which of these Diljit Dosanjh's movies has not been directed by Anurag Singh?

Super Singh

Disco Singh

Punjab 1984

Ambarsariya

8. Diljit Dosanjh's latest album G.O.A.T. was his __th studio album?

10

7

11

12

9. How many times has Diljit won an award as the 'PTC Award for Best Actor' for his work in Punjabi movies?

3

2

1

5

10. Diljit has released the most number of singles as a singer in which year?

2009

2014

2015

2019

Diljit Dosanjh's Quiz answers

1. 2019

2. G.O.A.T.

3. Amazon

4. The Lion of Punjab

5. Pee Pa Pee Pa Ho Gaya - Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

6. Punjab 1984

7. Ambarsariya

8. 11

9. 5

10. 2014

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh's Much-awaited Film 'Jodi' To Release In 2021: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.