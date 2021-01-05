On Diljit Dosanjh's Birthday Try Out This Fun Trivia Quiz About The G.O.A.T. Fame Singer

Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who has been earning worldwide recognition with his latest album G.O.A.T., turns 37-years-old on January 6, 2021. The Punjabi singer has a devoted fan following all over the world due to his down-to-Earth persona as well as his soulful melodies that he releases from time to time. As Diljit Dosanjh's birthday approaches, here is a fun Diljit Dosanjh's trivia quiz to test your knowledge about the G.O.A.T. fame singer.
ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Claps Back At Kangana Ranaut, Says, 'You Live With Misconceptions'
Diljit Dosanjh's birthday special trivia quiz
1. Diljit Dosanjh became the first turbaned Sikh to have their wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum. Which year did this happen?
ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Gives 'proof Of His Indian Citizenship', Urges People To 'not Spread Hate'
2. Which Diljit Dosanjh's song topped at No. 1 spot on Top Triller Global Chart in August-September 2020?
- G.O.A.T.
- Peed
- Jatt and Juliet
- Soch
3. Which brand has Diljit Dosanjh not been associated with as of yet?
- Coca-Cola
- Flipkart
- Amazon
- Star Sports Pro Kabbadi
4. The first Punjabi movie that Diljit acted in?
- Jatt & Juliet
- The Lion of Punjab
- Jihne Mera Dil Luteya
- Jodi
5. From which song did Diljit enter into the world of Bollywood playback singing?
- Tung Tung Baje - Singh is Bling
- Ikk Kudi - Udta Punjab
- Pee Pa Pee Pa Ho Gaya - Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya
- Dum Dum (Reprise) - Phillauri
6. In which of these Diljit Dosanjh movies, has Neeru Bajwa not featured in?
- Jihne Mera Dil Luteya
- Jatt & Juliet
- Sardaarji
- Punjab 1984
ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Credited For 1 Crore Donation To Buy Warm Clothes For Protesting Farmers
7. Which of these Diljit Dosanjh's movies has not been directed by Anurag Singh?
- Super Singh
- Disco Singh
- Punjab 1984
- Ambarsariya
8. Diljit Dosanjh's latest album G.O.A.T. was his __th studio album?
9. How many times has Diljit won an award as the 'PTC Award for Best Actor' for his work in Punjabi movies?
10. Diljit has released the most number of singles as a singer in which year?
Diljit Dosanjh's Quiz answers
- 1. 2019
- 2. G.O.A.T.
- 3. Amazon
- 4. The Lion of Punjab
- 5. Pee Pa Pee Pa Ho Gaya - Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya
- 6. Punjab 1984
- 7. Ambarsariya
- 8. 11
- 9. 5
- 10. 2014
ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh's Much-awaited Film 'Jodi' To Release In 2021: Reports
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.