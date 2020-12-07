On Farmer Protests, Urvashi Rautela Pens Strong Social Media Note, Says 'farmer Is My God'

Amid the current standoff with the Government over the passing of three agricultural laws, the farmers are receiving support. On one hand, the Opposition parties have backed them, the celebrities of the film industry have also shared their strong feelings towards the movement. One of the latest to do so was Urvashi Rautela, who posted a heartfelt note for the protesting farmers.

Urvashi Rautela’s note for farmers

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram stories and highlighted the role played by farmers in the production of food and the progress of the nation.

Starting with the words with words like 'No farmers no food' and 'respect farmers', She wrote, “Without farmers, we wouldn’t have access to food and other basic necessities. Take a moment to really appreciate this profession and all the hard work and dedication the farm life requires” “Farmers are the backbone of our nation. They need our respect not Sympathy and we shall give it,” she added.

She later used Wendell Berry’s quote, “We have neglected the truth that a good farmer is a craftsman of the highest order, a kind of artist.”

“Kisaan Mera Bhagwaan”, which means ‘farmer is my god’, was another strong statement she made, like Sonu Sood had done recently.”

Support for farmers from Bollywood

Numerous other celebrities of the film industry like Dharmendra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Sonam K Ahuja, Preity Zinta, and others expressed their support.

Meanwhile, in some of the latest developments, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kamal Haasan’s Makal Needhi Maiam joined the protests, which entered the 12th day on Monday. The next two days are likely to involve more developments, as the farmers plan ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday, and then meet the Govenment for seventh round of discussions on Wednesday.

