Urvashi Rautela’s latest song 'Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laaogi' trends number 1 on YouTube

Actress Urvashi Rautela’s latest released music video Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi has taken social media by storm and has started trending on YouTube. The song has become a chartbuster by ranking number 1 on YouTube. With fans drooling over the chemistry of Urvashi with co-star Mohsin Khan, Rautela is delighted for the love that her recently released music video is receiving.

Urvashi Rautela's song trends on number 1

The song Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi is a romantic number that highlights the story of Urvashi Rautela who is a small-town girl and wants to become a successful actor. The video marks the journey of how coming to Mumbai changes her life. When the Great Grand Masti actress was asked about the song, she disclosed that Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi was never just a song to her, it was an exceptional, emotional arc and holds a special place in her heart.

Read: Urvashi Rautela's 'Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi' A Bittersweet Story Of Love & Heartbreak

Read: Urvashi Rautela Cried On The Sets Of 'Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi'? Read Details

The actress explained the story behind the song in a press statement and said, “The story is of an ambitious small-town girl who has to pay a heavy price for the glamorous life in the big city, her struggles in the film industry, and her ups and downs as an actor. She is very unapologetic and demeaning at the same time. I absolutely love the song because of the emotional attachment I have to this character. Also, it was wonderful working with Vishal Mishra, who composed and gave his voice to the song. The lyrics of the song have been written by Manoj Muntashir and it is voiced and composed by Vishal Mishra. Sharing the song, Urvashi captioned, “There is never a sound of heartbreak, every love does not get its destination”.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela made her big-screen debut with Singh Saab The Great in the year 2013 and has starred in films like Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, Sanam Re, and Pagalpanti. She has featured in various music videos as well, the most famous being Love Dose alongside Honey Singh.

Read: Urvashi Rautela And Mohsin Khan Song 'Chaand Kahan Se Laogi' Teaser Out Today; Watch

Read: Urvashi Rautela Unveils Stills With Mohsin Khan From Song 'Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi'

(Image credit: Urvashi Rautela/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.