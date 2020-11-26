Urvashi Rautela's 'Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi' A Bittersweet Story Of Love & Heartbreak

Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi song, which was released on November 25, is the latest song by VYRL Originals. The song also features Vishal Mishra, who is the creator and singer of this song. The song sees experienced television actor Mohsin Khan and well-known actor and model Urvashi Rautela paired up as lovers who eventually break up after a heartbreak. Let us have a brief look at the performances given in this song by their team.

Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi song review

Launched by VYRL Originals, this song shows Urvashi and Mohsin Khan as an actor couple struggling to get roles and establish themselves. Starting the song with Urvashi cheating on Mohsin, director Arif Khan moves on to a flashback that establishes their romance, showing Mohsin and Urvashi romance in each other’s arms and behave completely like a couple in love. In an important note in the song that can get missed by some, Urvashi longingly looks at an expensive car as she stands on the sidewalk with Mohsin, depicting her desire for success. Urvashi eventually gets an ad shoot with a big star and the couple celebrates. The director has done well to show the couple slowly getting distanced away from each other.

The song then shows Urvashi avoiding Mohsin as she starts getting closer to her success and along with that gets closer to the big star as well. Meanwhile Mohsin, after selling off his bike, buys a ring and heads home to propose to Urvashi, only to find her with someone else. Mohsin then resolved to become successful, and after hard work and focus, gets the success he was looking for. As Urvashi tries to come back to a now-successful Mohsin, he closes the door on her face, indicating their story to be over.

While both Urvashi and Mohsin Khan have managed well to portray their romance, they struggle to bring out their emotions in the serious scenes of the song; which looked like half an effort to show the heartbreak of love by both the leads. In a plot that shows a cliched story of a girl cheating on the boy who then becomes successful, the direction of the song comes as a silver lining, and so does the music; which has a pleasant yet sad tone which perfectly highlights the heartbreak in the song. The lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir are also something that needs to be looked out for. Overall, the song provides decently watchable content for the viewers.

